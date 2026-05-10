“Time To Step Down, Mr. President, While You Still Can!”: Magyar Openly Threatens President Sulyok In Prime Ministerial Inaugural Address

“We pledge to build a country where politics can give people hope, security and common goals,” he declared.

The prime minister said that one of the new parliament’s first acts would be to submit legislation establishing an office for the recovery and protection of national assets. “This office will be one of the most important institutions of the new government. Its task will be to uncover corruption,” he added. He stated that the office would not operate under the government, but would answer only to parliament.

According to PM Magyar, dozens of constitutional institutions had lost public trust in recent years, and he therefore called on the heads of those institutions to have the courage to confront their responsibility and resign. He specifically named President Tamas Sulyok and once again called on him to step down.

After directing threatening remarks at President Tamas Sulyok, Peter Magyar attempted to emphasize the importance of reconciliation. He then moved on to apologize, as prime minister, to several groups within Hungarian society. He argued that millions of people had been driven into fear, which, he promised, the Hungarian state would never again be allowed to do. He once again spoke about reuniting the nation and said that work must now begin.

“National reconciliation does not depend on a single law or a single speech. It depends on whether Hungarians will be capable of turning toward one another with trust again, whether they will once again assume good intentions in one another,” Peter Magyar said. He added that he believes Hungarians are capable of doing so.

In his speech, Peter Magyar promised that the Tisza government would govern on behalf of all Hungarians. He said they would build a country in which every person is respected.