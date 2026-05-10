Gulyas To Magyar: It's Hard To Build National Consensus By Denying Reality

At the same time, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader indicated that, in opposition, they would support every forward-looking government measure, but they expect the new cabinet to fulfill the commitments it made during the campaign.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives congratulations from Gergely Gulyas, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, after taking his oath at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly (Source: Tibor Illyes/MTI)