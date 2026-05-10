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Gulyas To Magyar: It's Hard To Build National Consensus By Denying Reality

In a sharply worded post, the Fidesz parliamentary group leader responded to Peter Magyar’s first remarks as prime minister. According to Gergely Gulyas, the new government cannot ignore the achievements of the past 16 years.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 10. 14:23
PM Peter Magyar receives congratulations from Gergely Gulyas, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader, after taking his oath at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly (Source: Tibor Illyes/MTI)
PM Peter Magyar receives congratulations from Gergely Gulyas, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader, after taking his oath at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly (Source: Tibor Illyes/MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

At the same time, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader indicated that, in opposition, they would support every forward-looking government measure, but they expect the new cabinet to fulfill the commitments it made during the campaign.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives congratulations from Gergely Gulyas, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, after taking his oath at the inaugural session of the new National Assembly (Source: Tibor Illyes/MTI)


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