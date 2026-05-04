Tisza Vows to Introduce the Euro—But Critics Warn It Could Amount to Economic Suicide

He argued that the euro remains a “half-finished, flawed product,” as it has yet to evolve into an optimal currency area (OCA).

In practical terms, this means there is no unified fiscal and economic policy behind it, while productivity gaps persist, particularly in southern European countries.

He cited Italy as an example, noting that since adopting the euro in 2002, industrial output has declined significantly while public debt has surged. Similar trends, he said, can be observed in other countries, including Slovakia.

Economic Suicide?

Kiszelly further argued that the euro’s current structure distorts competition. If separate “northern” and “southern” euros existed, northern currencies—such as Germany’s—would be significantly stronger, while southern ones would be weaker. The single currency artificially levels these differences, giving more advanced economies a competitive edge while placing weaker ones at a disadvantage.

He added that

southern countries used the benefits of low interest rates not for structural reforms but for consumption, ultimately leading to debt spirals.

In this context, Kiszelly warned that prematurely introducing the euro in Hungary could amount to “economic suicide.” With the disappearance of the forint, the country would lose control over exchange-rate policy and interest-rate setting, significantly limiting its economic flexibility. In such cases, only so-called “internal devaluation” remains—effectively meaning austerity measures.

Without structural reforms, he argued, euro adoption in Hungary could also lead to declining production and increased emigration, trends he said are already visible in countries like France and Italy.

A Political Messaging Tool

Kiszelly also argued that a significant part of Hungary’s economic sovereignty would disappear, since monetary decisions would be relocated to Frankfurt.