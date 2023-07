Külföldi erők állhatnak a szerbiai tüntetők mögött

My reply to @avucic that 🇩🇪 foundations have financed the peaceful protests in 🇷🇸

“Absolute nonsense” - rather on the opposition 🇩🇪 has invested in Serbia & created more than 80.000 jobs only in 🇷🇸. These helped Vucic to stay in power

“Apsolutna glupost!“ https://t.co/lwXueuEhoT