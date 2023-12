Észak-Rajna-Vesztfália leállítja a jazidik kitoloncolását

The German Bundestag wants to recognize the IS massacre of the Yezidis in 2014 as genocide. The „ Ampel Koalition“ (SPD) (FDP) (Grünen ) and the Union ( CDU) have agreed on a corresponding application.

On 15th of January the Bundestag will recognise the IS crimes against Yezidis pic.twitter.com/oy0gbOVjUe