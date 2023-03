Messi még nem szerzett gólt a Barcában, amikor Nadallal legutóbb ez történt

The last time Nadal was outside the top 10…



- The iPod nano didn't exist

- YouTube was two months old

- Serena & Sharapova were tied at 2-2 H2H

- Leo Messi hadn’t yet scored for Barcelona

- Candy Shop by 50 Cent was the US No.1 song

- Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams were a thing pic.twitter.com/qJ3oVY3szR