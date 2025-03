Kerkez Milos csapata és a Manchester City is fontos hírt kapott az éjjel

✅ To Secure an extra Champions League spot:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England - 100%

🇪🇸 Spain - 98%

🇮🇹 Italy - 2%



🚨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England are certain!

✅ 🇪🇸 Spain getting to it!

❌ 🇮🇹 Italy in tough position!



(% per @lorenzo_carli83) pic.twitter.com/pvrVrKingQ