Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

Ukraine's counter-offensive has been ongoing for several days now, and the usual military report from the US think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows that Ukrainian forces are advancing at Bakhmut, as well as around Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk region. According to verified information, Kyiv has achieved several partial successes in these parts of the front, but a recent Russian statement suggests that the Ukrainian assault units have only advanced in the so-called grey zone.

In its analysis, ISW contends that "Ukrainian forces have liberated some settlements, but it is too early to claim a breakthrough."

Man fleeing conscription was dragged to the front line unconscious

As the counter-offensive began, the internet was repeatedly inundated by videos of combat and other war-related incidents. One such clip shows the Ukrainian conscription "strategy:" two soldiers catch a man probably trying to flee his conscription order. One of them punches him in the face, so he faints, and then they drag him away.

Mobilisation in Ukraine picks up … these videos get more frequent again.

—> It is obvious that the huge losses in the counteroffensive need to be compensated somehow.



Although many similar videos were posted in the first few months of the war, they have increased in frequency of late. This could mean that the Ukrainians are suffering significant losses, which they are trying to make up for this way.