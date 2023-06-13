időjárás 22°C Anett , Antal 2023. június 13.
Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Brutal conscription and World War II skeletons - videos of war

Ukraine's counter-offensive has been ongoing for several days now, and the usual military report from the US think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows that Ukrainian forces are advancing at Bakhmut, as well as around Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk region. According to verified information, Kyiv has achieved several partial successes in these parts of the front, but a recent Russian statement suggests that the Ukrainian assault units have only advanced in the so-called grey zone.

In its analysis, ISW contends that "Ukrainian forces have liberated some settlements, but it is too early to claim a breakthrough." 

 

Man fleeing conscription was dragged to the front line unconscious

As the counter-offensive began, the internet was repeatedly inundated by videos of combat and other war-related incidents. One such clip shows the Ukrainian conscription "strategy:" two soldiers catch a man probably trying to flee his conscription order. One of them punches him in the face, so he faints, and then they drag him away.

Although many similar videos were posted in the first few months of the war, they have increased in frequency of late. This could mean that the Ukrainians are suffering significant losses, which they are trying to make up for this way.

 

World War II skeletons at Kherson

Following the draining of the Nova Kakhovka reservoir, the skeletons of soldiers who fought in World War II were found in Dnieper's riverbed. Judging by the helmets on the skulls, they were probably the remains of German troops.

 

Ukrainian attacks

After videos showing the destruction of Western tanks on the first day of the counter-offensive, users are sharing a growing number of clips that are testament to Ukrainians laying a siege at Russian defensive positions on various social media platforms. 

Apparently, the air force are also playing an increasing role.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldiers firing from a self-propelled artillery vehicle in Bakhmut, besieged by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, on 15 May 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Libkos)

 

Háború Ukrajnában

Újabb holttestre bukkantak a Nova Kahovka-i gátrobbantás után

A dosszié összes cikke

Ajánló

Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

Warsaw: Relocation will only attract new migrants to Europe

"The draft proposal will not resolve the EU's existing migration problems, it'll only complicate the existing system," Poland's foreign minister has said.
PM Orban is truly exceptional, because he understands and also speaks the truth

PM Orban is truly exceptional, because he understands and also speaks the truth

Speaking to HirTV, the US economist and political analyst mentioned a secret memo, which read that Ukraine's NATO membership should come "at the deepest pain for Russia."
Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

People, however, expect efforts towards peace, the analyst stressed.
JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

Migration will feature as a prominent issue during the EP election campaign, the justice minister has said.
Quota-based distribution of migrants a huge security risk

Quota-based distribution of migrants a huge security risk

Authorities are powerless to deal with illegal immigrants arriving in Europe, security expert Georg Spottle says.
They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security adviser

They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security adviser

Migrants arriving in Europe illegally through organized criminal activity are a threat to national security, said the internal security adviser.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Szabó S. András

Az írástudók súlyos felelőssége ebben a helyzetben

Ott tartunk, hogy az EU urai törvényesítették a kettős mércét és az uniós szerződések lábbal tiprását Magyarország rovására.

