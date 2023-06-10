Hungary sets example for European states

Lately, the term "New Cold War" has been appearing with increasing frequency in the Western media in connection with US-Chinese relations. What is China's position on this?

− From the Chinese perspective, it is now more important than ever to continue globalization and to maintain the economic and trade relations that have already been established. We must not drift into a situation similar to the Cold War again, so we do not agree with the term. It is true, however, that the United States seeks to sever economic relations between China and the West in order to curb China's technological development. Nevertheless, China remains committed to international world order and participation in global governance.

At the same time, the current international system needs reforms, and should be made more democratic and accessible to more people.

Beijing respects international law, as well as the chapters of the UN Charter, especially those pertaining to peaceful coexistence. As a responsible great power, it tries to maintain friendly relations with all countries, and is also open to multilateral cooperation in order to promote a better global partnership.

From this approach, it follows almost directly that China is trying to act as a peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine war...

− China is committed to a peaceful solution, and its primary goal is to bring the parties involved in the conflict to the negotiating table. To promote this, the Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs recently traveled to the region to meet with representatives of the countries that are either directly or indirectly affected by the war and to gather information. We know that this is a very difficult task, but the promotion of dialogue and the achievement of a ceasefire is what we are aiming for. That is why Beijing released its 12-point plan in February on how to end the war and achieve long-term, sustainable peace in the region.