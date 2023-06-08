Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Firefighters in Zuglo pulled out a car trapped in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.

A tree from the area of the Peterfy Sandor Street hospital fell on the road and crushed a car. Firefighters used chainsaws to remove the fallen tree, the authority wrote on its website.

Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mihadak

In Zuglo, Budapest's 14th district, the basements of buildings were flooded in several streets, and Remeny Street was blocked by a fallen tree.

Heavy rainfall has caused considerable damage across Hungary, as firefighter crews kept pumping water out of flooded basements, garages and backyards, and removing fallen trees and branches blocking roads.