időjárás 22°C Medárd 2023. június 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 22°C
Medárd
2023. június 8.
magyar

Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Tornado followed by storm hits Budapest

Heavy rainfall caused serious disruptions in Budapest on Wednesday evening. The underpass at Konyves Kalman Boulevard Kobanyai Road, a main intersection, was flooded with water 70-80 centimetres high, blocking tram tracks, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management warned on its website.

Firefighters in Zuglo pulled out a car trapped in the water. Vehicles are allowed to proceed only in the northern direction.

A tree from the area of the Peterfy Sandor Street hospital fell on the road and crushed a car. Firefighters used chainsaws to remove the fallen tree, the authority wrote on its website. 

Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mihadak

In Zuglo, Budapest's 14th district, the basements of buildings were flooded in several streets, and Remeny Street was blocked by a fallen tree.

Heavy rainfall has caused considerable damage across Hungary, as firefighter crews kept pumping water out of flooded basements, garages and backyards, and removing fallen trees and branches blocking roads.

In Jaszbereny, Szolnok County, many alerts were received of water flooding basements and breaking into houses as the drainage system and ditches became overwhelmed. In Szajol, Szolnok County, the water was knee-high in the boiler room of one house, and the electricity supply was cut off.

In Pilisvorosvar, close to Budapest, a road had to be closed after a stream overflowed. In Karad, Somogy County, water was half a metre high in the yard of a house, and fifty hens kept in an area enclosed by fence perished by the time firefighters arrived.

 

Cover photo: firefighters working to drain accumulated rainwater under a railway overpass near Budapest's Konyves Kalman Boulevard and Kobanyai Road on 7 June 2023. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mihadak)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Már több vármegyére is narancssárga riasztást adtak ki a viharok miatt

Már több vármegyére is narancssárga riasztást adtak ki a viharok miatt

origo.hu
Kórházba került Manuel

Kórházba került Manuel

origo.hu
Liptai Claudia bejelentette a visszavonulását

Liptai Claudia bejelentette a visszavonulását

borsonline.hu
Egyre gyakoribbak a medvetámadások Erdélyben

Egyre gyakoribbak a medvetámadások Erdélyben

hirtv.hu
Ijesztő! Egy profi fotósnak sikerülhetett lencsevégre kapnia egy UFO-t - Fotó

Ijesztő! Egy profi fotósnak sikerülhetett lencsevégre kapnia egy UFO-t - Fotó

ripost.hu
Félbeszakadt a Ferrari-per, amely az autóipari birodalom végét jelentheti

Félbeszakadt a Ferrari-per, amely az autóipari birodalom végét jelentheti

vg.hu
Előkerült Curtis, így magyarázkodott az eltűnéséről

Előkerült Curtis, így magyarázkodott az eltűnéséről

origo.hu
Szomorú és csalódott voltam, de sosem haragudtam a Liu testvérekre

Szomorú és csalódott voltam, de sosem haragudtam a Liu testvérekre

origo.hu
Előkerült egy korábbi interjú Suhajda Szilárddal, érdemes meghallgatni

Előkerült egy korábbi interjú Suhajda Szilárddal, érdemes meghallgatni

magyarnemzet.hu
Kombájnokat lőttek ki tankok helyett a Wagner-vezér szerint + videó

Kombájnokat lőttek ki tankok helyett a Wagner-vezér szerint + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
A hólyaghurut leggyakoribb okai: nem mindig a hideg a ludas(x)

A hólyaghurut leggyakoribb okai: nem mindig a hideg a ludas(x)

life.hu
Csaknem botrányba fulladt a hagyományos népünnepély Érden

Csaknem botrányba fulladt a hagyományos népünnepély Érden

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

Will EU leaders dismantle energy security?

There is a subtle, yet enormous difference between blowing up the dam, or the Nord Stream pipeline.
Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Pope Francis calls Hungary an example to follow

Hungary is under attack for standing up for Christian values, the Holy Father stressed.
Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

Wagner chief says they hit combine harvesters, not tanks + video

The Wagner chief and Russia's military leadership continue to trade blows after the Russians allegedly hit combine harvesters, instead of tanks.
PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

PM Orban makes announcement on EU rotating presidency

What the government is making preparations for is near unprecedented in Europe.
Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

Ukraine becoming a new Afghanistan?

A new conflict came to the rescue of the US military industry after their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

Ukrainian president's popularity not the lowest in Hungary

According to a survey by Globsec, a security policy research network, Zelensky's popularity is on the decline in several countries in the CEE region.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Trócsányi László

Az egyetemi szabadság védelmében

Az Európai Bizottság diszkrecionális alapon hozott döntést az Erasmus-ügyben.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu