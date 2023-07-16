időjárás 35°C Valter 2023. július 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 35°C
Valter
2023. július 16.
magyar

"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Magyar Nemzet
31 perce
"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Military mobilisation has been underway in Ukraine for more than five hundred days, and recruitment officers are often indiscriminate in their use of brutality. New footage posted daily on social networking sites and online messaging channels shows men between 18 and 60 being ruthlessly beaten in the streets, Origo reported.

While the West and the president of the European Commission celebrate Ukrainian democracy, the majority of military-aged men in in the country liken the methods of conscription to those in North Korea or the Gulag. What is more, the brutality on the streets was taking place even while Zelensky was trying to demonstrate in Vilnius last week how his country was ripe for NATO membership. In the meantime, however, the Ukrainian Internet messaging services were once again flooded with videos and memes exposing the violent means of the conscription officers.

Most of the new footage was taken in Odessa after the NATO summit. In this city of one million, mostly Russian-speaking people, conscription officers with military reinforcements roam the streets in droves, abducting lone men of military age from the streets.

The Odessa and Sumy conscription officers in action

Recent videos have shown Ukrainians not only a simple kidnapping by the authorities, but also brutal scenes.

 

Men who attempt to resist an ID check or protest against the procedure are often beaten, before being loaded into the minibus.

All this is happening after Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii  Zaluzhnyi had appointed Oleksandr Okhrimenko, former commander of the 14th mechanised brigade, as the head of the Odessa Regional Territorial Recruitment Centre. He replaced former draft commissioner Yevhen Borysov, who turned out to be so corrupt that since the outbreak of the war, he bought a villa on the Spanish coast for four million euros and could also afford to purchase a luxury vehicle worth almost 200 thousand euros. Many believe that he collected the money from those who wanted to avoid conscription.

However, the videos prove that the brutality has not abated despite the change. For example, footage from Odessa shows several men in uniforms force a man to the ground next to a yellow minibus and beat him before he is dragged into the vehicle.

Another video taken by family members show as a young man as he is being held down and handcuffed by conscription officers. 

Of course, not only residents in Odessa record such shocking scenes. Recently, motorists in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy recorded someone being forcibly loaded into the back of a minivan by uniformed officers.

Conscription officers are all over the place  also in Transcarpathia, where they go from door to door, often blocking certain routes,  in their search of conscripts.

Here, too, outraged passengers film on their phones as the authorities remove male passengers from buses running on regular routes. The action is only lawful if conscription and police officers jointly check the passengers on board of buses.

The bus cannot resume service until the IDs of all the men on board have been checked. In the best case, they receive a call-up to appear at the replacement office the next day, or at worst, they are taken by force right away.

The mobilisation is likely to continue in Ukraine as long as the state of war lasts. The Ukrainian opposition Telegram channel called Rezident, with nearly one million followers, has this to say about the new wave of mobilisation:

our source close to the president's office said that Zelensky had given orders to step up mobilisation and increase the size of the Ukrainian army by another 200 thousand soldiers. Through the military council, the presidential office will put pressure on Zaluzhnyi [ Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces ], who opposes the Azov operation and the second phase of the counter-offensive,

 Origo reported.

Cover photo: a Ukrainian soldier at his unit's position on the front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on 14 July 2023, during the Russian war against Ukraine (Photo: MTI/EPA/Oleh Petrasyuk)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Gyereket kellett kimenteni egy felforrósodott autóból Veszprém vármegyében

Gyereket kellett kimenteni egy felforrósodott autóból Veszprém vármegyében

origo.hu
Váratlan fordulat: Zelenszkij főparancsnoka meglepő dolgot ismert el

Váratlan fordulat: Zelenszkij főparancsnoka meglepő dolgot ismert el

origo.hu
Kemény műveltségi teszt: ha már 7-re tudod a választ, átlagon felüli vagy

Kemény műveltségi teszt: ha már 7-re tudod a választ, átlagon felüli vagy

borsonline.hu
Újabb maflás az EU-nak: nincs kulcsa a kínai bilincsnek

Újabb maflás az EU-nak: nincs kulcsa a kínai bilincsnek

mandiner.hu
Mi történt Sydney van den Bosch arcával?

Mi történt Sydney van den Bosch arcával?

ripost.hu
Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf: A NATO álláspontja fedi a magyar álláspontot

Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf: A NATO álláspontja fedi a magyar álláspontot

hirtv.hu
Szívszorító szavakkal emlékezik Szabó Zsófi az édesapjára

Szívszorító szavakkal emlékezik Szabó Zsófi az édesapjára

origo.hu
Női vízi-vb: Magyarország–Kanada – élőben az NSO-n!

Női vízi-vb: Magyarország–Kanada – élőben az NSO-n!

nemzetisport.hu
Négy pont, ami léket üt Karácsony védekezésén

Négy pont, ami léket üt Karácsony védekezésén

magyarnemzet.hu
Bochkor Gábor sistergős jobbegyenessel válaszolt a baloldal legújabb őrületére

Bochkor Gábor sistergős jobbegyenessel válaszolt a baloldal legújabb őrületére

magyarnemzet.hu
Megvan az első magyar érem a vizes vb-n, Rasovszky most igen kemény volt

Megvan az első magyar érem a vizes vb-n, Rasovszky most igen kemény volt

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy Szoboszlainak tett ígéret máris üres szólammá válhat Liverpoolban

Egy Szoboszlainak tett ígéret máris üres szólammá válhat Liverpoolban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

The public is disappointed with Zelensky's performance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, but some say he is not at fault.
Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is also facilitated by those who let out their properties to migrants and provide transportation, Serbia's interior minister says.
State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

State secretary responds to ambassadors' protest at Pride parade

The state secretary responded on social media.
PM Orban agrees with Zelensky on this + video

PM Orban agrees with Zelensky on this + video

According to Hungary's prime minister, if the Americans wanted it, there would be peace tomorrow morning.
JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

Hungary has fully implemented all its commitments under the milestones in justice system reforms.
Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

As Brussels is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, the infringement proceedings against Hungary are discredited, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Istenné vált az ember?

Mindenki retteg a háborútól, legjobban azok, akik már átélték.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu