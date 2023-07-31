időjárás 27°C Oszkár 2023. július 31.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 27°C
Oszkár
2023. július 31.
magyar

Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Magyar Nemzet
36 perce
Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

The war in Ukraine poisoning Hungarian-Polish friendship is a frequent allegation. Is this really enough to end a centuries-old alliance? And who has an interest in fomenting discord between Hungary and Poland? Mihaly Rosonczy-Kovacs, director of foreign affairs at the Nezopont Institute and a board member of the Waclaw Felczak Foundation, sought answers to these questions, while also recollecting the conclusions of a roundtable held at the 32nd Balvanyos Free Summer University in Baile Tusnad.

"Polish society experienced Russia's attack against Ukraine as if their homeland had been attacked. Evacuation plans were prepared in state institutions and offices, and children in kindergartens talked about who would take which plush toy if they were forced to flee. In such a state of agitation, it was difficult to understand Hungary's calm position seeking to avoid escalation," Mihaly Rosonczy-Kovacs told Magyar Nemzet when asked how well the Poles see and understand Hungary's pro-peace stance.

 

Sowing discord

The director of foreign relations at Nezopont Institute and board member of the Waclaw Felczak Foundation added that this is because 

"the offshoots of the globalist disinformation machinery in Poland took advantage of the difference in the two countries' assessment of the situation. This machinery has always sought to poison Central European cooperation and especially Hungarian-Polish friendship as its driving force". 

"The statements made by Hungary's leaders were misquoted, with half-sentences taken out of context in a bid to present Hungary's pro-peace position in false light. There was no talk at all about common strategic goals, and the vast majority of Poles had no information about Hungary's aid of historic scale provided to Ukraine," he pointed out.

This leads to the question: who has an interest in poisoning the centuries-old Hungarian-Polish friendship. Great and middle powers, for example, do not have an interest in the active cooperation between Central European nations, Mihaly Rosonczy-Kovacs opined. "In recent years, it has been proven several times: not only is the region economically successful, but with united action the region can also achieve political goals, such as curbing illegal migration in 2015," he said giving an example of joint success.

The political forces whose goals are at odds with ours are trying, from their point of view understandably, to disrupt Central Europe, to stoke feud, or at least distrust, between the countries of the region,

he warned.

According to the expert, the alliance may have been targeted because the right-wing Hungarian and Polish governments' vision of a self-reliant Europe based on Christianity, families, strong nations preserving their cultural features differs from the federalist vision, and therefore there are many efforts to weaken relations between Budapest and Warsaw.

 

Common strategic goals

The state of Hungarian-Polish relations and the impact of the war in Ukraine were also discussed at the 32nd Balvanyos Free Summer University and Student Camp in Baile Tusnad, where experts assessed the situation in a panel discussion entitled Trust in God and Keep the Gunpowder Dry - Security Policy in the Shadow of the Russia-Ukraine war. The roundtable was attended from Poland by Jacek Karnowski, editor-in-chief of the weekly Sieci and Michal Kwilecki, president of the Hungarian-Polish Friendship Society in Wroclaw; from Hungary by Attila Demko, head of the Center for Geopolitics at Mathias Corvinus Collegium and Matyas Szilagyi, senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs and former ambassador to Chisinau.

Photo: Facebook/Waclaw Felczak Foundation

As a starting point, the discussion's moderator, Mihaly Rosonczy-Kovacs, quoting a sentence from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's state of the nation speech this year, recalled that Hungary and Poland share the same strategic goals.

We want Russia not to be a threat to Europe, and we want there to be a sufficiently broad and deep area between Russia and Hungary: a sovereign Ukraine.

Attila Demko reiterated that little is known about Hungary's real position in Europe, including Poland. "For Hungary, Ukraine's sovereignty is of fundamental strategic importance, and so is its territorial integrity, we repeatedly say. So there is no difference between the Hungarian and Polish positions," he explained. Hungary does not support Russia, he underlined. He also pointed out that a significant part of the oil and gas coming from Russia is transferred to Ukraine.

 

Russia will attack again

A productive, lively debate unfolded around the possibility of ending the war. The stakes are high, said  Jacek Karnowski, as the goal is pushing back Russia and ensuring long-term security in the region. 

If we do not defeat Russia, sooner or later it will attack again!

he warned.

Victory, according to Karnowski, means a complete Russian withdrawal, including from Crimea. Attila Demko, however, pointed out that it is impossible to see at what cost and in what timeframe a Ukrainian victory could be achieved. "We can see that the incredible amount of assistance given to Ukraine is not necessarily enough for a military victory," he opined.

Michal Kwilecki, who praised the calmness of the Hungarian political leadership, said that the success of the Ukrainian offensive depends on Joe Biden, but added that the attitude of the United States towards the war is inconsistent.

They help Ukraine enough not to lose, but not enough to win,

he pointed out. According to the political scientist from Wroclaw, it is important to be clear about what we mean by peace and what principles we want to follow to achieve it.

 

Knowing little about Hungary's position 

Kwilecki confirmed that the Poles know little about the real stance Hungary holds and about the underlying reasons.  He also pointed out how important Hungary is for Poland, for example in European political debates.

Hungary is our only ally,

he underlined.

Discussing NATO's role, participants agreed that Hungary and Poland are among the most committed members of the alliance. Both countries are implementing significant military development projects. Jacek Karnowksi emphasized that the modernisation of the Polish armed forces is aimed at enabling Poland to defend itself against an external attack on its own if necessary.

Rosonczy-Kovacs pointed out that in recent months, the media present Polish-Romanian cooperation, which has evidently become more active, as a possible alternative to Hungarian-Polish friendship, instead of highlighting how the three nations can work together for the region.

The senior researcher from the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs pointed out that Hungarian-Polish-Romanian trilateral cooperation has operational potentials ready to be launched. He cited the opening of new border crossing points as an example, and praised Romania's efforts to start oil production in the Black Sea, which is a major development for Hungary's energy security.

In his closing remarks, Matyas Szilagyi expressed his conviction that the historic Hungarian-Polish friendship will emerge stronger from the current period of challenges. "We depend on each other, and this is true for the whole region," the former ambassador underlined.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) shakes hands with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the Visegrad Group (V4) talks ahead of the V4–South Korea summit at Varkert Bazar, Budapest, on 4 November 2021 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Gyopáros Alpár: Egymilliárd forintra pályázhatnak falusi civil szervezetek

Gyopáros Alpár: Egymilliárd forintra pályázhatnak falusi civil szervezetek

origo.hu
Brutális gyilkosság Geszteréden: ostorral verték, ezért halálra szúrta a nagyanyját és az apját

Brutális gyilkosság Geszteréden: ostorral verték, ezért halálra szúrta a nagyanyját és az apját

origo.hu
„Testével védhette a kicsiket” – édesanyjuk óvhatta meg a szakadékba zuhant kocsiban ülő gyerekeket

„Testével védhette a kicsiket” – édesanyjuk óvhatta meg a szakadékba zuhant kocsiban ülő gyerekeket

metropol.hu
Augusztus 1-től emelkedik a kötelező akciózás mértéke

Augusztus 1-től emelkedik a kötelező akciózás mértéke

hirtv.hu
Holnaptól megszűnik az árstop - így változik az ársapkás élemiszerek ára!

Holnaptól megszűnik az árstop - így változik az ársapkás élemiszerek ára!

mindmegette.hu
Dimitrij Medvedev: atombombát fogunk használni, ha sikeres az ukrán ellentámadás

Dimitrij Medvedev: atombombát fogunk használni, ha sikeres az ukrán ellentámadás

vg.hu
Drámai részletek: így kínozza a 88 éves Alain Delont a saját házvezetőnője

Drámai részletek: így kínozza a 88 éves Alain Delont a saját házvezetőnője

origo.hu
NB I: Belgiumban folytathatja a Kecskemétről távozó támadó – NS-infó

NB I: Belgiumban folytathatja a Kecskemétről távozó támadó – NS-infó

nemzetisport.hu
Itt a kánikula – ne hagyd, hogy tönkre tegye a strandszezont a hallójárat-gyulladás! (X)

Itt a kánikula – ne hagyd, hogy tönkre tegye a strandszezont a hallójárat-gyulladás! (X)

vitorlazasmagazin.hu
Akciók, amikről nem jó lemaradni(x)

Akciók, amikről nem jó lemaradni(x)

origo.hu
Kocsis Máté feladványa Gyurcsány Ferencről: Mi a három különbség a két kép között?

Kocsis Máté feladványa Gyurcsány Ferencről: Mi a három különbség a két kép között?

magyarnemzet.hu
Megnyitott az OIL! német kúthálózat legújabb töltőállomása Szolnokon(x)

Megnyitott az OIL! német kúthálózat legújabb töltőállomása Szolnokon(x)

szoljon.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Time has vindicated Hungary's position on the migration crisis, the former Austrian Chancellor has said.
If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

The EU Commissioner is driven solely by stupidity and prejudice combined with a bigoted hatred of her own civilisation.
Minister of PM's Office: societies that suffered under Soviet rule far more strongly adhere to traditional European values

Minister of PM's Office: societies that suffered under Soviet rule far more strongly adhere to traditional European values

Striving to transfer as much power as possible to Brussels is the response of old EU member states to ideological debates, the minister pointed out.
Migrants fire shots from automatic weapons near Hungarian border

Migrants fire shots from automatic weapons near Hungarian border

Residents in Hajdukovo have run out of patience. They live in fear and say they are fed up with the situation that not a single night goes by without a shoot-out.
Failed Guy Verhofstadt lashes out against Viktor Orban

Failed Guy Verhofstadt lashes out against Viktor Orban

The ultrarich politician keeps sending messages on social media. In the past, he was closely connected to the Russian energy business.
Down with the rainbow symbol!

Down with the rainbow symbol!

What was once the symbol of acceptance has turned into an exclusionary, aggressive ideology.
idézőjelVélemény
Borsodi Attila

Derűs példakép

Ki ne süvegelné meg azt, ha egy vak ember tetőt újít fel, flexel, körfűrésszel dolgozik, vizet szerel, burkol vagy éppen beépített szekrényt készít?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu