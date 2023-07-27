Most Poles reject gender reassignment surgery on kids

More than two thirds of Poles support a ban on sex reassignment surgery or hormone therapy for minors, a recent opinion poll highlighted by V4NA shows.

According to a study commissioned by the wPolityce news portal, 69 percent of those asked are against allowing sex reassignment operations and making drugs available to minors, as opposed to just 12 percent supporting the move.

The survey also showed that the majority of the voters of all the major political parties opposed the measures.

The wPolityce portal explained that the survey's topic was chosen because the indoctrination of children on gender reassignment issues is a growing problem.

"In terms of its views, Poland's society is rather conservative in the best sense of the word, i.e. we insist on what is in line with the natural, biological order of the world. Nevertheless, we are very skeptical about various types of 'experiments'. And this is literally an experiment on the living body, on children. I am not surprised by the results of the survey and the fact that the majority of Poles are against such experiments on children."

– Arkadiusz Jabłoński, professor of sociology at the Catholic University of John Paul II in Lublin, told wPolityce.

He said if adults decide to undergo a gender reassignment procedure, they must bear the consequences of their actions, but children being allowed to make similar decisions should be viewed with plenty of skepticism.