The Institute reported declines in all countries where fertility levels were at or close to the replacement level of 2 back in 2010. These declines were by 16 per cent in Sweden, by 13 per cent in Ireland and in France by almost 10 per cent, reaching around 1.7-1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the differences in the fertility rates of the resident and immigrant populations are very significant:

In France, for example, mothers with a migrant background give birth to twice as many children, their fertility rate is 3.4 on average, while that of native French mothers is 1.7.

While there are fewer children in the European Union, one in five newborn babies are born to mothers of foreign origin, three quarters of whom come from outside the EU. KINCS stressed that by 2021, one in six children in the EU will be born to a mother of foreign nationality, a proportion that is rising rapidly, up from one in eight in 2013. In 2021, two thirds of births in Luxembourg will be to a mother of foreign origin, while one in three births in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Cyprus and Malta, one in four in France, Spain and Ireland, and one in five in Italy, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands and Portugal will be to immigrant parents. In Hungary, the figure is just four per cent.

Mass migration is no solution

According to KINCS, it is also clear from these data that

migration does not solve the demographic crisis in the vast majority of countries, but rather deepens it.

The words of the world-renowned Hungarian demographer Pal Demeny now seem to be coming true: "Mass immigration as a solution is an illusion - a temporary remedy that leaves bigger problems in its wake, as it radically changes the social and economic characteristics, ethnic and cultural composition of the host countries' populations."

Instead of the quick fix provided by migration, which causes significant social problems in the long term, Hungary has chosen the hard way: supporting families. It has now proved to be the more successful way from a demographic point of view," KINCS. stated