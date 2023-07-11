időjárás 32°C Lili , Nóra 2023. július 11.
New act of desecrating military cemetery in Uz Valley unacceptable

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
1 órája
New act of desecrating military cemetery in Uz Valley unacceptable

"On Saturday, a group of extremist nationalists and chauvinists entered the military cemetery in Uz Valley [eastern Transylvania] to once again desecrate the graveyard and the memory of the soldiers buried there. The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) condemns this shameful act as unacceptable and supports the municipality of Sanmartin (Csikszentmarton) in all its efforts to restore law and order," the president of the alliance wrote.

Photo: Maszol/Laszlo Beliczay 

As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in a previous article, activists from the Calea Neamului (Path of the Nation) organization entered  the cemetery over the weekend and erected wooden crosses in memory of fallen Romanian soldiers.

RMDSZ President Hunor Kelemen highlighted that this spring a final court decision ruled that the concrete crosses erected in 2019 were placed in the military cemetery in Uz Valley  illegally and without permission.

This Saturday, 150 wooden crosses were put up under the same circumstances - also without permission and illegally. The fact that the situation did not escalate was only thanks to the Hungarian community leaders who warned the Hungarians not to engage in provocations,

the president of the alliance emphasized. He added the municipality of Sanmartin, headed by Mayor Sandor Birtalan, has once settled the situation of the cemetery by legal action, and is preparing to do so again.

In a Facebook post shared before the desecration of the cemetery started, political analyst Bogdan Duca apologised  as a "Romanian and Christian" person for the "circus" in Uz Valley.

This is what Romanian sovereignism is capable of...

he wrote. He added to explain to those who do not know what this is about that "records show that only one Romanian soldier is buried here, and his grave is duly respected. The remains of other Romanian soldiers have been moved to the Heroes' Cemetery in Comanesti. This military cemetery is the final resting place of Austro-Hungarian, German (also those who died in World War II) and Soviet soldiers. So this show with the crosses placed there to pay tribute to Romanians is just clowning around, a performance that we should be ashamed of, at least in respect of those who lost their lives in terrible and unjust wars," the Transylvanian portal Maszol quoted Bogdan Duca as saying.

 

