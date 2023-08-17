időjárás 25°C Jácint 2023. augusztus 17.
Jácint
2023. augusztus 17.
Culture war unfolds in a state school in Germany

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
30 perce
Culture war unfolds in a state school in Germany

The summer holidays are coming to an end and the new school year is about to begin in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, V4NA writes. Last year, unlike many other schools in Germany, the school was lenient towards the gender lobby and allowed institutions to change the spelling of masculine, feminine and neutral nouns – along with words that describe express male or female professions – by introducing special characters, but this year the Christian Democrat's (CDU) Education Minister Eva Feussner has decided to tighten the regulations, and

she banned this type of linguistic genderism, which first sparked a major coalition government row and then an outright culture war in the state. The education ministry cites a resolution by the German Spelling Council in justifying its decision to bar gender-related modifications in the German language.

Its coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), disagree with the CDU's decision, while the Greens are up in arms about it.

We, the SPD, stand for equality and diversity, especially with regard to the recognition and inclusion of different sexual identities,

– the Social Democrats responded on social media.

And the Greens believe that children should be introduced to these specific spelling conventions from a very young age, with which they can either express different sexual identities, or be able to speak clearer.

The liberal FDP party, which forms a state government with the CDU and SPD, has called for calm, pointing out that the ministry – controlled by the CDU – had only made it clear that German spelling rules were valid in schools, and that genderism was not recognized in the spelling books. However, FDP wants teachers to be able to decide for themselves how to teach grammar to children - the international V4NA news agency writes.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

'Dollar' media spends tens of millions on misleading parents + video

'Dollar' media spends tens of millions on misleading parents + video

The Soros-funded American partner organization called We Are With Children has been engaged in extreme LGBTQ propaganda.
Outrageous anti-police attacks on the rise in France

Outrageous anti-police attacks on the rise in France

Authorities across the country register more than 85 cases of violence against public officials a day.
Restructuring

Restructuring

The European mainstream, which has entrenched itself in recent decades, has practically embraced the open society ideal.
Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Eva Dvorakova said she would not shy away from forming a strong opinion on issues deemed important to her country, including support for the LGBTQ community and its rights.
It's not mandatory, yet

It's not mandatory, yet

Acceptance is not enough; it is mandatory to praise the guardians of the world's diversity in some circles.
Zelensky under Kossuth's portrait: is there hope for a Ukraine-Hungary reconciliation?

Zelensky under Kossuth's portrait: is there hope for a Ukraine-Hungary reconciliation?

The Ukrainian president visited Transcarpathia. Hungarian President Katalin Novak is to travel to Kiev. Could this mean a reconciliation of relations?
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Egy szakállas bácsi panaszai

Feri bácsit hallgatva az embernek az a kényelmetlen érzése támad: dehogy a gyermekek lelkét félti, sokkal inkább az éppen aktuális cukrosbácsik irháját.

