Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

Homoky Réka
1 órája 21 perce
Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

The New York Young Republican Club, the most important Republican organisation in the US, published a short but all the more to the point post on Twitter, saying that Hungary is focused on protecting its citizens, including Transcarpathian Hungarians.

Biden, Nuland, Pressman, Power, and the rest of their crew want to collect information on these individuals to pass it off to the Kiev regime, the US organisation added.

"The Biden Regime is intent on punishing Hungarians for overwhelmingly backing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and for strenuously advocating peace in the Ukraine," the Republican organisation wrote on social media regarding the Hungary-US visa conflict.

The Biden administration has no respect for the economic turmoil caused by the conflict or for Hungary’s unique circumstances, they added

Hungary will not disclose the personal data of  Hungarians with dual citizenship living abroad because that would risk their security, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs responded, adding that the Biden administration was taking revenge on Hungarians with the new visa waiver limit.

Hungarians, particularly ethnic Hungarians whose communities are outside Hungary’s present borders, pose no threat to Americans, NYYRC wrote on Twitter.
 

 

The Republican organisation described US ambassador stationed in Budapest as a sanctimonious liar who postures this political aggression as a security necessity.

It isn't a security necessity, it is collective punishment, NYYRC pointed out.

Cover photo: US Ambassador in Hungary David Pressman (Photo: Dunantuli Naplo /Laszlo Laufer)

Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Hardly a day goes by without some new footage being released about the increasingly brutal mobilization in Ukraine.
Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

We have received a "respectful" request from the empire of ambassador Pressman.
Huge police operation at the border + video

Huge police operation at the border + video

Serbian Interior Ministry officials are sweeping the forest around Subotica. A large amount of weapons and ammunition have been collected and hundreds of migrants have been rounded up by the officers.
PM Orban makes big announcement

PM Orban makes big announcement

The aim is to reach single-digits inflation.
State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

"The Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, we must deliver peace", the state secretary at the Hungarian foreign ministry has said.
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

The public forum was convened following the shootings and explosions in Hajdukovo last Monday and Tuesday.
