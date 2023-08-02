The New York Young Republican Club, the most important Republican organisation in the US, published a short but all the more to the point post on Twitter, saying that Hungary is focused on protecting its citizens, including Transcarpathian Hungarians.

Biden, Nuland, Pressman, Power, and the rest of their crew want to collect information on these individuals to pass it off to the Kiev regime, the US organisation added.

"The Biden Regime is intent on punishing Hungarians for overwhelmingly backing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and for strenuously advocating peace in the Ukraine," the Republican organisation wrote on social media regarding the Hungary-US visa conflict.

The Biden administration has no respect for the economic turmoil caused by the conflict or for Hungary’s unique circumstances, they added

Hungary will not disclose the personal data of Hungarians with dual citizenship living abroad because that would risk their security, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs responded, adding that the Biden administration was taking revenge on Hungarians with the new visa waiver limit.

Hungarians, particularly ethnic Hungarians whose communities are outside Hungary’s present borders, pose no threat to Americans, NYYRC wrote on Twitter.

