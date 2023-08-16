Although at first glance the Facebook page of the group appears to be apolitical - like the EzaLenyeg media empire's sites such as Receptek.ma (recipes today) or Vicc (Joke) Magazine - this Dollar Media outlet also functioned as an election campaign tool for the left.

The We are with Children page published 970 mostly political advertisements worth HUF13 million (€33 thousand),

in which, for example, the state of health care and education was portrayed in a gloomy light, and there were also pamphlets about the decline in the standard of living.

The page had plenty of money to spend, as its publisher, Oraculum 2020 Kft, which operates the entire EzaLenyeg portfolio, was the main recipient of foreign funds, along with the DatAdat group. According to a report by the National Information Center, more than four billion forints were received to support the election campaign of the Hungarian left through the US organization Action for Democracy, led by David Koranyi, and a Swiss foundation.

Almost 90 per cent of this amount - HUF3.55 billion (€9 million) - went to DatAdat, a company owned by former PM Gordon Bajnai, and Oraculum 2020 Kft. The latter is backed by Zoltan Pava, through whom the campaign media are also linked to former PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s DK (Democratic Coalition) party, as Pava is the managing director of EagleEye Marketing, a company commissioned by the parliamentary group of DK.