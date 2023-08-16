időjárás 29°C Ábrahám 2023. augusztus 16.
Ábrahám
2023. augusztus 16.
Munkatársunktól
1 órája 44 perce
The Facebook page Gyerekkel vagyunk (We are With Children) may seem apolitical, but it was used as an election campaign tool by the left in April 2022. Parents were deceived by articles on the page with political content that had little to do with parenting. In addition to the fake Covid vaccination and recipe pages, the Dollar Media also used the surfaces to influence parents.

Although at first glance the Facebook page of the group appears to be apolitical - like the EzaLenyeg media empire's sites such as Receptek.ma (recipes today) or Vicc (Joke) Magazine - this Dollar Media outlet also functioned as an election campaign tool for the left. 

The We are with Children page published 970 mostly political advertisements worth HUF13 million (€33 thousand),

in which, for example, the state of health care and education was portrayed in a gloomy light, and there were also pamphlets about the decline in the standard of living.

The page had plenty of money to spend, as its publisher, Oraculum 2020 Kft, which operates the entire EzaLenyeg portfolio, was the main recipient of foreign funds, along with the DatAdat group. According to a report by the National Information Center, more than four billion forints were received to support the election campaign of the Hungarian left through the US organization Action for Democracy, led by David Koranyi, and a Swiss foundation.

Almost 90 per cent of this amount - HUF3.55 billion (€9 million) - went to DatAdat, a company owned by former PM Gordon Bajnai, and Oraculum 2020 Kft. The latter is backed by Zoltan Pava, through whom the campaign media are also linked to former PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s DK (Democratic Coalition) party, as Pava is the managing director of EagleEye Marketing, a company commissioned by the parliamentary group of DK.

The We are with Children website states that they are in partnership with the Parents Together Foundation in the US, which has received generous donations from Soros's foundations.

Between 2016 and 2021, the Open Society Foundations gave a total of half a million dollars to the organization, which also received substantial funding from other left-wing foundations. Founding director Justin Ruben was formerly president and CEO of MoveOn.org, which donated $58 million to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, in part through its members.

Notably, the Parents Together Foundation website, founded in 2011, is dominated by material aimed at LGBTQ sensitization and indoctrination of children, such as recommending that families drop the word 'mother'. 

Cover image: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)
 

