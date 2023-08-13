időjárás 29°C Ipoly 2023. augusztus 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 29°C
Ipoly
2023. augusztus 13.
magyar

Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

Magyar Nemzet
57 perce 50 perce
Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

The combined effect of several government measures has halved food price inflation from its previous peak, a government spokeswoman told the Hungarian public radio.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi said the cabinet used the right tools to bring down inflation, which - as the figures show - has been hit in the stomach and has fallen to its knees. The fight, however, is not over and the goal is to reach a single-digit inflation rate.

There is a good chance that this target could be reached as early as October, rather than the end of the year as originally expected.

the government spokeswoman said, explaining that inflation had fallen to 17.6 per cent in July, down two and a half per cent from the previous month, with food prices down 0.9 per cent. On an annual basis, the combined effect of several government measures had cut food inflation almost in half from its peak, a trend the cabinet wanted to encourage, she said.

Asked by the moderator about the price freeze sheme cancelled at the beginning of August, the spokeswoman said that experience had shown that the measure had forced the big multinational supermarket chains to cut prices, with the price squeeze already visible in 52 out of 62 product categories.

A fierce competition has started in the retail sector, with average prices for these product groups falling by an average of 6.5 per cent by 9 August, with one or two product categories seeing even higher percentage price reductions,"

she said. Vegetable prices have decreased the most, with new potatoes down by more than 45 percent on average, green peppers by 37 percent and eggs by 27 percent.

The constant price competition that the government's measures are forcing on multinationals is very effective and experience shows that consumers are watching the tools that the government has put in their hands, the politician said, pointing out that the online price monitoring system, for example, has registered more than one million unique users since its launch.

People are using the system consciously, they are watching the promotions, so now not only the authorities but also the customers are penalizing supermarkets where prices are too high, i.e. they will simply go to another supermarket, she said.

It is the people rather than multinational companies that need help now, so the government will not let the multinationals engage in profiteering. Further developments are also in the works, regarding, among others, the online price monitoring system.

she said.

Commenting on the monitoring of the mandatory discounts introduced at the beginning of June, Alexandra Szentkiralyi said that by the beginning of August inspectors had checked 642 supermarkets, and they had found just over 90 violations in 65 retail units, meaning that ten percent of the supermarkets had committed some kind of offense. In most cases, discounts or special offers were not displayed, while in others the discount scheme was simply not followed," the government spokeswoman said. She noted that the value of the fines imposed so far amounted to HUF 25 million, a much lower figure than the fines imposed during the price caps, which exceeded HUF 3 billion.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi said that the price freeze would be reinstated between 18 and 20 August, during the St. Stephen's Day celebrations. Among others, mineral water, beer and pretzels, for example, will be available at fixed, reduced prices at designated supermarkets.

Cover photo: government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A Balaton a legjobb!

A Balaton a legjobb!

origo.hu
A Fricska zenekar is megszólalt Tóth Gabiék válásáról

A Fricska zenekar is megszólalt Tóth Gabiék válásáról

origo.hu
„Kalandvágyó lelke nyugodjon békében” – álma megvalósítása közben hunyt el a 33 éves Daniel

„Kalandvágyó lelke nyugodjon békében” – álma megvalósítása közben hunyt el a 33 éves Daniel

borsonline.hu
Takarodjatok innen, de nagyon gyorsan, amíg jól van dolgotok, világos?

Takarodjatok innen, de nagyon gyorsan, amíg jól van dolgotok, világos?

mandiner.hu
Frászt kapott a szentmiklósi nő: felvételt készített a konyhában feltűnő szellemről - Videó

Frászt kapott a szentmiklósi nő: felvételt készített a konyhában feltűnő szellemről - Videó

ripost.hu
Sima lipcsei siker a német Szuperkupában

Sima lipcsei siker a német Szuperkupában

hirtv.hu
Orosz Barbara levetkőzött - fotók

Orosz Barbara levetkőzött - fotók

origo.hu
Vasárnapi sportműsor: NB I, NB II, Chelsea–Liverpool, topligák

Vasárnapi sportműsor: NB I, NB II, Chelsea–Liverpool, topligák

nemzetisport.hu
Túlélte a repülőgépe lezuhanását a budapesti atlétikai vb nagykövete + videó

Túlélte a repülőgépe lezuhanását a budapesti atlétikai vb nagykövete + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik már most hatással akar lenni a Premier League-re + videó

Szoboszlai Dominik már most hatással akar lenni a Premier League-re + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Ifjabb Dárdai Pál indította be a gólgyártást, megvan a Hertha első sikere

Ifjabb Dárdai Pál indította be a gólgyártást, megvan a Hertha első sikere

magyarnemzet.hu
Ukrán külügyminiszter: Mindent megteszünk, hogy elhallgattassuk a béke hangjait!

Ukrán külügyminiszter: Mindent megteszünk, hogy elhallgattassuk a béke hangjait!

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Respect for the Islamic faith, religion and its adherents and the rejection and prevention of the Islamization of Christian Europe do not contradict each other.
Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

The international liberal mainstream won't shy away from harsh interference, the foreign minister explained.
We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

"Hungary is a proud and strong member of the European community," the director general at the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
The soft West is receding everywhere

The soft West is receding everywhere

Macron proclaims that he will make France a start-up country, while admitting primarily illiterates.
Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

The political analyst posted a message on his social media page.
PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

Our country has successfully faced down several challenges over the past thirteen years.
Divat a magyar

Divat a magyar

Hampel Katalin a viseleteken keresztül beszél hazáról, magyarságról.

idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

A jövő Ázsia szívében

Fantasztikus lehetőségeket rejt az üzbég kapcsolat Magyarországnak is.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu