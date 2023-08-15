időjárás 32°C Mária 2023. augusztus 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Mária
2023. augusztus 15.
magyar

Putin fled

Tóth Tamás Antal
1 órája 5 perce
Putin fled

No, he was no longer content to just flee to St Petersburg, he left the whole planet using a spaceship. Of course, until now the Russians had kept this a secret, but MI6 - running neck-and-neck in a contest of stupidity with proverbial British scientists - has only just discovered this shocking fact. Putin was launched into outer space.

But how could they keep this a secret until now? Well, they broadcast simple, pre-recorded messages and conferences, and Putin was replaced with his hologram during certain, specific events. But why did he exit the planet? Because Russians are so hunger-stricken that it's no longer a joke, and the shelves in the stores are void and empty. And, if all this wasn't enough, since McDonald's has abandoned Russia, every child is starving to death in a chronic shortage of plastic hamburgers.


Why did Putin wait so long with this space flight?

Do you know how hard it is to build a spaceship from washing machine chips? First, there's gravity, which is slowly running out, and then all the centrifugal forces... Well, this - I mean the centrifugal force - is precisely a washing machine's forté, which is why they are perfectly suitable for space travel.

There was, however, one additional problem, that Russian scientists were simply unable to cope with: there was no radio in the spacecraft. Now, everyone - including all the small town mayors - knows that no decent spacecraft is complete without a radio that allows the president to listen to the news, and keep up with American music culture.  

That said, the toughest part of the job only came once the problem of chips and radios was resolved, because Putin died at least seven times last year, and usually, such a weakened body does not respond well to space travel.

 

So first, they had to resurrect him (and only a few had managed to do this before Putin, let me hastily add). Then, once this was done, he had to start training for the trip. But wait? What am I talking about? This wasn't even a "trip", but rather a get-away, because Putin was so obviously scared of the lame and limping evil old leader, who is everything but a cutesy. 

But let's stop harping on all these past problems, because - thank goodness - Putin flew away on board a washing machine-chip-powered – or rather, operated – spacecraft.

 

Rumor has it that one of the most, if not the most important component of the spacecraft is a spare part taken from the old, Soviet-styled "raketa" vacuum cleaners that were popular the 60s and 70s. This has not yet been confirmed by SIS, so we don't know which part it is, but it is not a coincidence that the vacuum cleaner's name shows an eerie similarity to the word "rocket."

Raketa vacuum cleaner

Now, EU leaders are considering going after him and catching him, but the coffers are empty. And only a few countries can fly in space, like Russia and China, among others. And because these are underdeveloped, they will now have a problem in Brussels about who to turn to. Ukraine is a key player in the propellant business, because the country now has more rockets than washing machines. Just ask Mr Zelensky to return what he has not yet sold on the black market, and that would provide enough ammo for Brussels to propel its Brussels spacecraft. And once that happens all we need is a yellow-blue - or blue-yellow - uniform, and Commander McLane is ready to go.

And for those of you who do not remember who McLane is, here's a video that takes you back to the future:

 

Cover photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Soygu and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov at the annual parade on Russian Navy Day in St Petersburg (Photo: Kreml/Telegram)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fejlemény a román férfi ügyében, aki a migránsokkal teli, száguldó autójából ugrott ki - videó

Fejlemény a román férfi ügyében, aki a migránsokkal teli, száguldó autójából ugrott ki - videó

origo.hu
Borzalmas dolog történt vezetés közben a TV2 sztárjával

Borzalmas dolog történt vezetés közben a TV2 sztárjával

origo.hu
Kitálalt a barát: Krausz Gábor magához költöztette kislányát

Kitálalt a barát: Krausz Gábor magához költöztette kislányát

borsonline.hu
Elenyésző szintre apadt a magyar államkötvények hozamelőnye

Elenyésző szintre apadt a magyar államkötvények hozamelőnye

vg.hu
Csúnyán nekimentek a nagykoncertje után G.w.M-nek

Csúnyán nekimentek a nagykoncertje után G.w.M-nek

ripost.hu
Megvizsgáltuk, hol érdemes lakossági állampapírt vásárolni

Megvizsgáltuk, hol érdemes lakossági állampapírt vásárolni

vg.hu
Itt van Oroszország megdöbbentő bejelentése

Itt van Oroszország megdöbbentő bejelentése

origo.hu
Keddi sportműsor: BL-selejtező a Topolyával és Kleinheislerékkel

Keddi sportműsor: BL-selejtező a Topolyával és Kleinheislerékkel

nemzetisport.hu
Rakétaeső zúdult a fronttól távol eső, nyugati ukrán megyékre + videó

Rakétaeső zúdult a fronttól távol eső, nyugati ukrán megyékre + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Putyin elmenekült

Putyin elmenekült

magyarnemzet.hu
A budapesti világbajnokság már a rajt előtt tragikus a németeknek

A budapesti világbajnokság már a rajt előtt tragikus a németeknek

magyarnemzet.hu
Meghalt a Magnum és a Gyilkos sorok szereplője

Meghalt a Magnum és a Gyilkos sorok szereplője

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

'Dollar' media to influence Hungarian voters with fake prescription and Covid vaccination sites and 4bn forints - video

The outlets of the Hungarian left wing's foreign-funded media empire have launched attacks on all fronts.
Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

Guy Verhofstadt used to love Putin like his wallet

There was a time when it was very much in the Belgian politician's interest to have good relations with Vladimir Putin.
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, Hungary's foreign minister has said.
Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

The careers of opposition left-wing politicians do not depend on voters.
Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

There is a good chance that single-digit inflation could be reached as early as October, the spokeswoman said.
Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Respect for the Islamic faith, religion and its adherents and the rejection and prevention of the Islamization of Christian Europe do not contradict each other.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szomorú hír: Gálvölgyi felült a baloldali hazugságvonatra

Mi ne üljünk fel erre a szerelvényre!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu