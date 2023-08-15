Putin fled

No, he was no longer content to just flee to St Petersburg, he left the whole planet using a spaceship. Of course, until now the Russians had kept this a secret, but MI6 - running neck-and-neck in a contest of stupidity with proverbial British scientists - has only just discovered this shocking fact. Putin was launched into outer space.

But how could they keep this a secret until now? Well, they broadcast simple, pre-recorded messages and conferences, and Putin was replaced with his hologram during certain, specific events. But why did he exit the planet? Because Russians are so hunger-stricken that it's no longer a joke, and the shelves in the stores are void and empty. And, if all this wasn't enough, since McDonald's has abandoned Russia, every child is starving to death in a chronic shortage of plastic hamburgers.



Why did Putin wait so long with this space flight?

Do you know how hard it is to build a spaceship from washing machine chips? First, there's gravity, which is slowly running out, and then all the centrifugal forces... Well, this - I mean the centrifugal force - is precisely a washing machine's forté, which is why they are perfectly suitable for space travel.

There was, however, one additional problem, that Russian scientists were simply unable to cope with: there was no radio in the spacecraft. Now, everyone - including all the small town mayors - knows that no decent spacecraft is complete without a radio that allows the president to listen to the news, and keep up with American music culture.

That said, the toughest part of the job only came once the problem of chips and radios was resolved, because Putin died at least seven times last year, and usually, such a weakened body does not respond well to space travel.

So first, they had to resurrect him (and only a few had managed to do this before Putin, let me hastily add). Then, once this was done, he had to start training for the trip. But wait? What am I talking about? This wasn't even a "trip", but rather a get-away, because Putin was so obviously scared of the lame and limping evil old leader, who is everything but a cutesy.