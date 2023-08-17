"The Soros network and its foundation will not disappear, it will only be transformed, and the millions of dollars will continue to flow in, same as usual," Fidesz wrote in its statement in connection with the restructuring of the European activities of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), now led by Alexander Soros. As Hungary's ruling party put it, the new, young leader of the Soros network is apparently just reorganizing his ranks to pave the way for him to take power, but his goals remain unchanged:

to drift Europe into the war, to resettle migrants, to impose LGBTQ propaganda on Europe and to maneuver Hungary's "Dollar Left" into power to carry all this out.

"The Soros network is deeply embedded in Europe and Hungary, as it has many organizations and politicians on the Hungarian left, as well as in the decision-making process in Brussels. Now, as their previous screenplay has apparently failed because we persevered, a restructuring is taking place. Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance will continue to do everything to protect Hungary from the influence of foreign dollars, regardless of how they're trying to reshape or rename their organizations and foundations."

Hungary will not yield! We will not allow the Soros army to throw our country and the region, or Europe, into chaos! We'll continue to say no to migration, gender ideology and the war,

– Fidesz wrote, concluding its statement.