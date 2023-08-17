időjárás 27°C Jácint 2023. augusztus 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 27°C
Jácint
2023. augusztus 17.
magyar

"The millions keep flowing in, same as usual" - Fidesz issues statement on Soros empire's restructuring

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
"The millions keep flowing in, same as usual" - Fidesz issues statement on Soros empire's restructuring

"The Soros network and its foundation will not disappear, it will only be transformed, and the millions of dollars will continue to flow in, same as usual," Fidesz wrote in its statement in connection with the restructuring of the European activities of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), now led by Alexander Soros. As Hungary's ruling party put it, the new, young leader of the Soros network is apparently just reorganizing his ranks to pave the way for him to take power, but his goals remain unchanged:

to drift Europe into the war, to resettle migrants, to impose LGBTQ propaganda on Europe and to maneuver Hungary's "Dollar Left" into power to carry all this out.

"The Soros network is deeply embedded in Europe and Hungary, as it has many organizations and politicians on the Hungarian left, as well as in the decision-making process in Brussels. Now, as their previous screenplay has apparently failed because we persevered, a restructuring is taking place. Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance will continue to do everything to protect Hungary from the influence of foreign dollars, regardless of how they're trying to reshape or rename their organizations and foundations."

Hungary will not yield! We will not allow the Soros army to throw our country and the region, or Europe, into chaos! We'll continue to say no to migration, gender ideology and the war,

– Fidesz wrote, concluding its statement.

Ajánló

Restructuring

The European mainstream, which has entrenched itself in recent decades, has practically embraced the open society ideal.

 

Cover photo: George Soros and son (Source: Facebook)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szentkirályi Alexandra: Ünnepeljük együtt Magyarország születésnapját!

Szentkirályi Alexandra: Ünnepeljük együtt Magyarország születésnapját!

origo.hu
Ezért tartották Tóth Vera álomesküvőjét Tóth Gabiék szentendrei otthonában

Ezért tartották Tóth Vera álomesküvőjét Tóth Gabiék szentendrei otthonában

origo.hu
Egy kislányt hagyott félárván a hétfői villamostragédiában meghalt családanya

Egy kislányt hagyott félárván a hétfői villamostragédiában meghalt családanya

borsonline.hu
A kampányban ígért támogatást várják a miskolciak

A kampányban ígért támogatást várják a miskolciak

hirtv.hu
Kirúgták állásából a Barátok Közt egykori sztárját, meglepő oka volt erre a munkaadójának

Kirúgták állásából a Barátok Közt egykori sztárját, meglepő oka volt erre a munkaadójának

ripost.hu
Az állampapírbefektetések feletti hozamot kínál a magyar tőzsde kedvenc osztalékrészvénye

Az állampapírbefektetések feletti hozamot kínál a magyar tőzsde kedvenc osztalékrészvénye

vg.hu
Bejelentést tett a TV2 Krausz Gáborékról

Bejelentést tett a TV2 Krausz Gáborékról

origo.hu
Dopping, drogok, depresszió: egy legendás kerékpáros botrányos élete és titokzatos halála

Dopping, drogok, depresszió: egy legendás kerékpáros botrányos élete és titokzatos halála

origo.hu
Így táncolnak a jamaicai atlétanők a budapesti szállásukon + videó

Így táncolnak a jamaicai atlétanők a budapesti szállásukon + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
A rendeletben szabályozott kötelező akcióknál is kedvezőbb árakkal várja vásárlóit a Lidl(x)

A rendeletben szabályozott kötelező akcióknál is kedvezőbb árakkal várja vásárlóit a Lidl(x)

origo.hu
Minden második válaszadó egy-két éven belül azt tervezi, hogy felújítja a lakását(x)

Minden második válaszadó egy-két éven belül azt tervezi, hogy felújítja a lakását(x)

life.hu
Ebbe az ügybe bukhat bele Márki-Zay Péter Hódmezővásárhelyen

Ebbe az ügybe bukhat bele Márki-Zay Péter Hódmezővásárhelyen

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Culture war unfolds in a state school in Germany

Culture war unfolds in a state school in Germany

Shortly before the start of the new academic year, the German state of Saxony-Anhalt has become the scene of a culture war between genders.
'Dollar' media spends tens of millions on misleading parents + video

'Dollar' media spends tens of millions on misleading parents + video

The Soros-funded American partner organization called We Are With Children has been engaged in extreme LGBTQ propaganda.
Outrageous anti-police attacks on the rise in France

Outrageous anti-police attacks on the rise in France

Authorities across the country register more than 85 cases of violence against public officials a day.
Restructuring

Restructuring

The European mainstream, which has entrenched itself in recent decades, has practically embraced the open society ideal.
Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Another ambassador lobbying for LGBTQ rights comes to Budapest

Eva Dvorakova said she would not shy away from forming a strong opinion on issues deemed important to her country, including support for the LGBTQ community and its rights.
It's not mandatory, yet

It's not mandatory, yet

Acceptance is not enough; it is mandatory to praise the guardians of the world's diversity in some circles.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Havas Henrik szánalmas mélyrepülése

A „tanár úr” dermesztő ámokfutása.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu