Illegal migrants running wild captured on video

Gábor Márton
19 órája
Illegal migrants running wild captured on video

In a recently emerged video showing young illegal migrants partying on a boat on their way to Europe, one of youngsters is seen throwing his cell phone into the water under the spur of the moment, to celebrate his arrival on the continent. The clip carried the following caption added by its uploader:

Is this what passes for 'poor and desperate' these days? Either they know our government will give them a better one with our tax money, or they must have something to hide... 

Once ashore, the young thugs often engage in violence and crime, and they often start mass brawls. One such incident can be seen in the following footage taken by holidaymakers in Spain.

The situation is even worse in Britain, where a migrant wielding a baseball bat was filmed giving chase to a police officer for giving him a fine. 

 

Migrants terrorizing Europeans

Videos circulating on social media show migrants causing mass brawls or attacking defenseless Europeans in the streets.

 

Cover photo: Unauthorized migrants arrive on an Italian finance police boat on the island of Lampedusa in southern Italy on September 19, 2023. (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Ciro Fusco)

„Russia is the last European empire”

„Russia is the last European empire”

Western influence is declining in the world and there are a number of new centers emerging with a gravitational pull.
PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

We do not want to return to the Gyurcsany era! - Prime Minister Orban said in his speech at the start of parliament's autumn session.
This is how Soros's network exerts full influence on Slovak politics

This is how Soros's network exerts full influence on Slovak politics

Through his confidants in key positions, the American stock exchange speculator keeps control over the (pseudo) civil society sector and the media.
"Germany on track towards a command economy"

"Germany on track towards a command economy"

The president of the German Metal and Electricity Industry Association has made some serious accusations against the government: paternalism, economic planning and naivety are just some of the points on his list.
Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Germany's right wing has repeatedly warned over the past years that violence on the part of the activists is a growing tendency, the federal government remains silent.
PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

There has been a particularly significant increase in activity at the Greek islands, similar to the situation six to eight years ago.
Elon Muskkal találkozott Novák KatalinFrissítve

Elon Muskkal találkozott Novák Katalin

„Elon Musk végül nem tudott eljönni a budapesti demográfiai csúcsra. Most pótoljuk a találkozót” – írta közösségi oldalán Novák Katalin.

idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Az Európai Unióban rákattantak a jogosítványokra

Részemről megengedett az (uniós) állampolgári engedetlenségi mozgalomban való aktív részvétel, valamint esetleg „Az anyátokkal szórakozzatok!” feliratú matrica felragasztása a szélvédőre.

