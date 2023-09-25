Illegal migrants running wild captured on video

In a recently emerged video showing young illegal migrants partying on a boat on their way to Europe, one of youngsters is seen throwing his cell phone into the water under the spur of the moment, to celebrate his arrival on the continent. The clip carried the following caption added by its uploader:

Is this what passes for 'poor and desperate' these days? Either they know our government will give them a better one with our tax money, or they must have something to hide...

Either they know our government will give them a better one with our tax money, or they must have something to hide… pic.twitter.com/8AiFqcMIFt — Britain First (@BFirstParty) September 22, 2023

Once ashore, the young thugs often engage in violence and crime, and they often start mass brawls. One such incident can be seen in the following footage taken by holidaymakers in Spain.

Delightful scenes from Spain as newly arrived migrants instantly provide much needed cultural enrichment pic.twitter.com/FU3KxMgpgo — David Vance (@DVATW) September 24, 2023

The situation is even worse in Britain, where a migrant wielding a baseball bat was filmed giving chase to a police officer for giving him a fine.