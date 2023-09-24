Migrants terrorizing Europeans

The first video, which the user says was shot in Belgium, shows a group of migrants having fun beating up an elderly man. While one of the youths is attacking the elderly Belgian, the others are clearly having fun and filming the violence.

Belgium.

Migrants assault an elderly man.

No one intervenes.

Illegal migrants often beat people up for fun and record the incidents, but in many cases they want to rob their victims. This happened to a French man who was attacked just as he was about to open his shop.

Open Borders France...



Courageous Store Manager Fights Off Three African Migrants



According to police, "there is virtually no hope of finding the perpetrators." Most of these thieves are undocumented jihadis with multiple fake identities.



According to the user who shared the footage, the police said that

there is virtually no hope of finding the perpetrators. Most these thieves are undocumented jihadists with multiple false identities.

There are also cases of migrants attacking each other rather than Europeans. Recently, several videos have emerged of hordes of migrants clashing in Germany.

The gangs, mostly made up of young men, may clash for a number of reasons. One is their different origins and the power struggles over the distribution of street drugs. The drug market has recently been overrun by migrant gangs.

Cover photo: Migrants terrorizing Swedes (Photo: Zoltan Havran)