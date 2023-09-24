időjárás 16°C Eufrozina , Kende 2023. szeptember 25.
Migrants terrorizing Europeans

Gábor Márton
18 órája 14 órája
Migrants terrorizing Europeans

The first video, which the user says was shot in Belgium, shows a group of migrants having fun beating up an elderly man. While one of the youths is attacking the elderly Belgian, the others are clearly having fun and filming the violence.

Illegal migrants often beat people up for fun and record the incidents, but in many cases they want to rob their victims. This happened to a French man who was attacked just as he was about to open his shop.

According to the user who shared the footage, the police said that

there is virtually no hope of finding the perpetrators. Most these thieves are undocumented jihadists with multiple false identities.

There are also cases of migrants attacking each other rather than Europeans. Recently, several videos have emerged of hordes of migrants clashing in Germany.

The gangs, mostly made up of young men, may clash for a number of reasons. One is their different origins and the power struggles over the distribution of street drugs. The drug market has recently been overrun by migrant gangs.

Cover photo: Migrants terrorizing Swedes (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ajánló

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Crime committed by radical climate activists hits record high

Germany's right wing has repeatedly warned over the past years that violence on the part of the activists is a growing tendency, the federal government remains silent.
PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

PM Orban’s security advisor: Another major migrant wave threatens Europe

There has been a particularly significant increase in activity at the Greek islands, similar to the situation six to eight years ago.
"Russia is winning”

"Russia is winning”

The defeat of Ukraine will clearly be the defeat of the collective West, but it is the West's fault, David Betz thinks.
"Zelensky is very wrong"

"Zelensky is very wrong"

Poland says the Ukrainian president is blindly following German instructions, but this is a big mistake.
Liberal US administration working on destroying Hungarian relations, says PM's political director

Liberal US administration working on destroying Hungarian relations, says PM's political director

According to Harvard's Economic Complexity Index (ECI), Hungary is now the 11th most complex economy in the world.
People smugglers lure migrants with new tricks

People smugglers lure migrants with new tricks

Human smuggling is flourishing on the internet, with criminal organisations using influencers to advertise Mediterranean crossings.
Mészáros Árpád József

Családpárti szabadságharcosok Budapesten

A gyermekekért vívott csata nemcsak a zsebben, hanem a fejben dől el.

