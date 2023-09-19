PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

"The significance of the four points published by PM Orban lies in the fact that they capture very well the essence of the opposition to Brussels and our disputed issues. This offers an excellent guidance as to how Hungary's government thinks differently about the world than the federalist-globalist circle in Brussels, and reflects the thoughts shared by the prime minister at CPAC Hungary," Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet.

Change needed in Brussels Photo: Julien Warnand

As our paper reported, Hungary's prime minister shared a post on Facebook on Sunday, pointing out that change is needed in Brussels. PM Orban highlighted the following four key points: peace must be created along Europe's borders; the task of the leaders in Brussels is not to push gender propaganda and migration, but to represent the people of Europe; the bloc's common borders must be protected, and families must be supported; Brussels' double standards against the Poles and the Hungarians must be abolished.

Speaking to our paper, the expert also highlighted that creating peace in Ukraine is first and foremost, closely followed by the rejection of migration and gender propaganda, the protection of borders and families, and finally abandoning double standards against member states. Achieving these would essentially be in the interest of all European citizens.

"The primary way to change is for sovereigntists to achieve a good result in the national and EP elections. This would ensure that decision-making positions in key EU institutions would be filled by people who are looking after the interests of member states and citizens, rather than following the instructions of ideological and economic interest groups,

he underlined.