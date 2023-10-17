Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

At the event Europa Nostra, Italian-Hungarian Dialogue, Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, highlighted that this was the second think-tank meeting organized together with the Italian partners, with the first one held in Rome earlier this year.

The director general pointed out that the balance of power in the world has been upset, and the terrorist attacks show the value of peace and the importance of protecting it. He noted that it is time for strategic connections as the world is threatened by blocks being formed.

To connect with our Italian friends, the content is there, he said, because what is important to both sides is given: our civilization, our history, our everyday nationalism and our family concept, he explained. Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe. The woke want to eliminate our Judeo-Christian values by bringing them under constant attack, while they celebrate acts of terror in European cities in the spirit of inclusion and acceptance. Europe's leaders are working on an organized population exchange. With LGBTQ and gender being promoted and pushed, biology has become irrelevant to leftist forces. Perturbed by their well-being, Europe's leaders are working on multiculturalism, on turning the EU into a place that is used as a pass-through.

They are bent on creating a world where the triumph of Nandorfehervar, for example, would be seen as a crime.

"I think this is a civilizational dead end, and we on the Right cannot identify with this pseudo-progression, as cultural sovereignty should not be a topic of debate."

We need a form to match the content, and today we are giving form to the content. As today we have to protect tomorrow, we are going to sign a declaration of intent in order to turn our think-tank into a do-tank,

the general director said.