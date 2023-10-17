időjárás 13°C Hedvig 2023. október 17.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

Magyar Nemzet
42 perce
Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

At the event Europa Nostra, Italian-Hungarian Dialogue, Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, highlighted that this was the second think-tank meeting organized together with the Italian partners, with the first one held in Rome earlier this year.

The director general pointed out that the balance of power in the world has been upset, and the terrorist attacks show the value of peace and the importance of protecting it. He noted that it is time for strategic connections as the world is threatened by blocks being formed.

To connect with our Italian friends, the content is there, he said, because what is important to both sides is given: our civilization, our history, our everyday nationalism and our family concept, he explained. Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe. The woke want to eliminate our Judeo-Christian values by bringing them under constant attack, while they celebrate acts of terror in European cities in the spirit of inclusion and acceptance. Europe's leaders are working on an organized population exchange. With LGBTQ and gender being promoted and pushed, biology has become irrelevant to leftist forces. Perturbed by their well-being, Europe's leaders are working on multiculturalism, on turning the EU into a place that is used as a pass-through.

They are bent on creating a world where the triumph of Nandorfehervar, for example, would be seen as a crime.

"I think this is a civilizational dead end, and we on the Right cannot identify with this pseudo-progression, as cultural sovereignty should not be a topic of debate."

We need a form to match the content, and today we are giving form to the content. As today we have to protect tomorrow, we are going to sign a declaration of intent in order to turn our think-tank into a do-tank,

the general director said.

The Italian-Hungarian institutes signed a partnership agreement at the venue in the presence of the press.

Asked by journalists, Daniele Scalea, president of the Centro Studi Machiavelli, said that signing the agreement was important because the progressive Left is working together on a global level, which he believes is the most important factor in their success. He pointed out that conservatives always think in national terms, and national values are important to them, which puts them at a disadvantage against the Left, making the position of conservatives more difficult.

However, this cooperation also shows that now conservatives have started to think together, to think big, which could be a new level.

After several meetings, joint work started, something they would like to see more of in the future, said Peter Torcsi, chairman of the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, noting that they would like to have an impact on decision-makers and to become more visible. He highlighted that

there are two important topics that connect them, one is how to stop illegal migration, while the other is the protection of the family, which should be the most important thing, he said, stressing that gender propaganda should be prevented from gaining ground.

Francesco Giubilei, the president of Nazione Futura, said that it is important that the agreement was signed before next year's EP elections, because there is a strong link between Hungarians and Italians. He added that

he hopes that this current project will open the door to other nations with whom they can work together in the future.

He highlighted migration as one issue that needs to be addressed. Distributing migrants among European countries is not a solution, he said, stressing that migration should be stopped in Africa, discouraging people from setting out in the first place. 

Italy is the best partner, Miklos Szantho said, because we have a great deal in common, noting that he believes that together, they can lead Europe back to the normal track. "When we talk about fighting, I don't just mean wars, but also culture wars," he added.

Cover photo:  Europa Nostra, Italian-Hungarian Dialogue, think-tank event organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights on October 16, 2023 (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

Ajánló

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungarian President of Katalin Novak held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Tirana on Monday.
Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

Xi Jinping: We must raise Sino-Hungarian relations to a new level

The Chinese President said he appreciates PM Orbán’s visit to Beijing.
PM Orban held talks with Chinese President

PM Orban held talks with Chinese President

Hungary's prime minister called for economic cooperation, instead of isolation.
Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

The health impacts of trans-identified mothers chestfeeding their babies while taking testosterone are unknown.
Western European Left's "migrant weapon" may backfire

Western European Left's "migrant weapon" may backfire

Due to the Left's support, Muslim immigrants are gaining ground in European politics.
PM Orban: Hungary continues to have high hopes for cooperation with China

PM Orban: Hungary continues to have high hopes for cooperation with China

Hungary remains China's good friend in Central Europe and Budapest has high hopes for cooperation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
idézőjelVélemény
Manninger Miksa

A muszlim világ emberi szennyét importálja Európa

Ha Brüsszelen múlna, félne Budapest is.

