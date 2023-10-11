időjárás 23°C Brigitta 2023. október 11.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Brigitta
2023. október 11.

A tálibok átveszik a déli határunknál gyülekező embercsempészek felügyeletét

magyar

CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

Magyar Nemzet
43 perce 1 perce
CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

The Bibo Istvan Free University, operating within the Central European University (CEU), is launching free courses in Budapest, the institution has signaled in a statement sent to the Hungarian Nepszava newspaper. The leftist-liberal educational institution will focus on three topics in the current academic year, featuring civil discontent, the history and problems of women in Hungary, and thinker Istvan Bibo's lifelong achievement. 

One of the courses is entitled Tarka Resistance, where the intellectual horizons of those interested will be broadened by speakers from organizations that are notoriously hostile to the current government: 

the recently Soros-trained Partizan run by Marton Gulyas, a leftist activist, TASZ, Atlatszo (Transparent), the School of Public Life (Közelet Iskolaja), NoÁr and Transparency International, which stayed silent on Brussels' graft scandals, as well as K-Monitor/Code for Hungary, Unhack Democracy and Egalipe.

The course will discuss the issues and possibilities of civil disobedience, resistance and community organizing.

It may as well be possible that there will be considerable interest in the course called "Extended Past: The History of Women in 20th century Hungary. This series of lectures will look at women's lives within the family and the history of women's social care, the impact of militarism on women, wartime violence against them, the Holocaust, the regulation of reproductive rights, women's religiosity, their experience of the soul and traditions, and the relationship between the female body and beauty, probably not through a conservative value-centered lens, as precedent suggests. 

One current course entitled Istvan Bibo devoted to the prominent thinker's lifelong achievement will be run by Laszlo Majtenyi, who ran and failed as a candidate to become Hungary's president. The course will review the diversity and relevance of Mr Bibo's body of work based on his own analyses and proposals. According to the statement issued by CEU, Bibo's works also provide a perspective for understanding contemporary political, state-theoretical or international legal situations.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Halálos baleset történt Hajdúszoboszló és Nagyhegyes között

Halálos baleset történt Hajdúszoboszló és Nagyhegyes között

origo.hu
Elkapták a rendőrök Britney Spearst

Elkapták a rendőrök Britney Spearst

origo.hu
Megtalálták a búcsúból elrabolt kislányt: Fruzsi elmesélte, hogy mit tettek vele - videó

Megtalálták a búcsúból elrabolt kislányt: Fruzsi elmesélte, hogy mit tettek vele - videó

borsonline.hu
Megszólalt az izraeli szóvivő: ennyi katonájuk esett el szombat óta

Megszólalt az izraeli szóvivő: ennyi katonájuk esett el szombat óta

mandiner.hu
Mélypont az angol csapatnál, bajban a magyar válogatott sztárja

Mélypont az angol csapatnál, bajban a magyar válogatott sztárja

ripost.hu
Háború Ukrajnában - A muzulmánok haragja drámaian megváltoztathatja a világot

Háború Ukrajnában - A muzulmánok haragja drámaian megváltoztathatja a világot

hirtv.hu
Sosem látott, brutális vérengzés, kiderült, hogyan mészárolták le az arab terroristák a csecsemőket

Sosem látott, brutális vérengzés, kiderült, hogyan mészárolták le az arab terroristák a csecsemőket

origo.hu
Elképesztő dolgot ért el Stankovic a Fradi edzőjeként

Elképesztő dolgot ért el Stankovic a Fradi edzőjeként

origo.hu
RÁNCTALANÍTÁS ÉS ANTI-AGEING ARCÁPOLÁS TERMÉSZETESEN (x)

RÁNCTALANÍTÁS ÉS ANTI-AGEING ARCÁPOLÁS TERMÉSZETESEN (x)

mindmegette.hu
A túlsúly és az elhízás felgyorsítja az öregedési folyamatokat. Vajon hagyjuk, hogy idő előtt legyőzzön bennünket ?(x)

A túlsúly és az elhízás felgyorsítja az öregedési folyamatokat. Vajon hagyjuk, hogy idő előtt legyőzzön bennünket ?(x)

life.hu
Változatos étrenddel elkerülheted a vashiányt: az ilyen és ehhez hasonló receptekkel sikerülhet(x)

Változatos étrenddel elkerülheted a vashiányt: az ilyen és ehhez hasonló receptekkel sikerülhet(x)

she.life.hu
Nassolj a Lidl saját márkás termékeivel (x)

Nassolj a Lidl saját márkás termékeivel (x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

EU withholds money from Hungary, but continues to fund Palestinian Authority

At an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, the European Commission's decision to suspend payments to the Palestinian Authority was rescinded.
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Let's not always focus on politics, but also on more profound things, Hungary's prime minister said.
Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

The Romanian president's official visit to Budapest is a success of Hungary's foreign policy.
Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

This is all a consequence of a mindless and permissive pro-migration policy.
Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Left-wing wokeism has given rise to a new kind of anti-Semitism, the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.
Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

The information was only released once the planes reached safe airspace.
idézőjelVélemény
Fricz Tamás

Tüntetés volt a WHO ellen Bécsben október elsején. Tudták?

Tűrhetetlen és elfogadhatatlan, hogy a WHO egy nemzetállamok feletti hatalmat kíván gyakorolni jövő év májusától a járványok, a pandémiák ügyében.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu