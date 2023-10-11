CEU 'chased out of Hungary' launches three free courses in Budapest

The Bibo Istvan Free University, operating within the Central European University (CEU), is launching free courses in Budapest, the institution has signaled in a statement sent to the Hungarian Nepszava newspaper. The leftist-liberal educational institution will focus on three topics in the current academic year, featuring civil discontent, the history and problems of women in Hungary, and thinker Istvan Bibo's lifelong achievement.

One of the courses is entitled Tarka Resistance, where the intellectual horizons of those interested will be broadened by speakers from organizations that are notoriously hostile to the current government:

the recently Soros-trained Partizan run by Marton Gulyas, a leftist activist, TASZ, Atlatszo (Transparent), the School of Public Life (Közelet Iskolaja), NoÁr and Transparency International, which stayed silent on Brussels' graft scandals, as well as K-Monitor/Code for Hungary, Unhack Democracy and Egalipe.

The course will discuss the issues and possibilities of civil disobedience, resistance and community organizing.

It may as well be possible that there will be considerable interest in the course called "Extended Past: The History of Women in 20th century Hungary. This series of lectures will look at women's lives within the family and the history of women's social care, the impact of militarism on women, wartime violence against them, the Holocaust, the regulation of reproductive rights, women's religiosity, their experience of the soul and traditions, and the relationship between the female body and beauty, probably not through a conservative value-centered lens, as precedent suggests.

One current course entitled Istvan Bibo devoted to the prominent thinker's lifelong achievement will be run by Laszlo Majtenyi, who ran and failed as a candidate to become Hungary's president. The course will review the diversity and relevance of Mr Bibo's body of work based on his own analyses and proposals. According to the statement issued by CEU, Bibo's works also provide a perspective for understanding contemporary political, state-theoretical or international legal situations.