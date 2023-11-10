"The international liberal mainstream, you see, is trying to rule global politics," Peter Szijjarto said in his latest video uploaded to Facebook. Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs continued,

They try to rule through NGO's. Usually NGO's are seen as representatives of nations, which is crazy, I mean nonsense

he stated.

Szijjarto added that the representatives of nations and societies are governments, elected by the people, nobody elected NGOs, they have no legitimacy to speak on behalf of nations or countries. The FM underlined that the international liberal mainstream dominates international media.

In Hungary, we are in a lucky position, because half of the media in Hungary are right-wing, conservative, patriotic, Christian-democratic, and the other half are internationalist liberals,

he said explaining that the liberal mainstream sees this as a dictatorship, as they believe that a country has true media freedom only when 99 percent of the media is leftist-liberal-leaning. "Conservative and patriotic governments like the Hungarian one have to stand up to this," his video on Facebook concludes.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Daniel Kiss)