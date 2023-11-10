időjárás 9°C Réka 2023. november 10.
Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

"The international liberal mainstream, you see, is trying to rule global politics," Peter Szijjarto said in his latest video uploaded to Facebook. Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs continued,

They try to rule through NGO's. Usually NGO's are seen as representatives of nations, which is crazy, I mean nonsense

he stated.

Szijjarto added that the representatives of nations and societies are governments, elected by the people, nobody elected NGOs, they have no legitimacy to speak on behalf of nations or countries. The FM underlined that the international liberal mainstream dominates international media.

In Hungary, we are in a lucky position, because half of the media in Hungary are right-wing, conservative, patriotic, Christian-democratic, and the other half are internationalist liberals,

he said explaining that the liberal mainstream sees this as a dictatorship, as they believe that a country has true media freedom only when 99 percent of the media is leftist-liberal-leaning. "Conservative and patriotic governments like the Hungarian one have to stand up to this," his video on Facebook concludes.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Daniel Kiss)

 

Ajánló

PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

Prime Minister Orban gave an interview to Hungary's public radio.
State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

Despite current strains in relations, a shared past links the two nations.
FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

Ukraine does not in the slightest fulfill the Copenhagen criteria for joining the EU and struggles with a massive corruption problem.
Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

According to Hungary's foreign minister, the enlargement of the EU to the Balkans is a process that's been incomplete for twenty years.
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Novak said she hopes that the Scandinavian country will soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that this is a matter for Hungary's parliament to decide.
Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

Son of George Soros Holds Talks in Ukraine

George Soros and his allies have been active in Ukraine for a long while, with the country's economy and investments coming into focus now.
