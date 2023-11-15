időjárás 12°C Adalbert , Lipót 2023. november 15.
Primary Focus Under Hungary's EU Presidency

Magyar Nemzet
46 perce
Primary Focus Under Hungary's EU Presidency

On Tuesday, Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka met Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler in Vienna for bilateral talks on EU enlargement, strengthening EU competitiveness and the situation in the Middle East. After the talks Janos Boka told a press conference that 

EU competitiveness will be the central focal point under Hungary's EU presidency.

All other priorities will be derived from that, and Hungary sees Austria as a reliable partner in that aim, he said.

Regarding the bloc’s enlargement, Hungary's stance has always been unequivocal, he emphasized. "If the EU used its resourcefulness to advance the enlargement process rather than to hinder it, the countries of the Western Balkans would have become members long ago," Boka noted. On the matter of Ukraine’s accession, the member states must conduct an "open and honest" strategic debate before making the decision, he said.

Cover photo: The flag of the European Union (Photo: Pixabay)

Ajánló

MEP: Brussels's Revenge Politics Scoffs at Hungary + Video

MEP: Brussels's Revenge Politics Scoffs at Hungary + Video

Change is needed and it can be achieved in next year's EP elections, says Hungarian MEP.
Hungary FM: Increasingly Massive Migration Flows Come from Africa

Hungary FM: Increasingly Massive Migration Flows Come from Africa

Morocco is a pillar of stability in Africa, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade pointed out.
Fidesz MEP: Hungary Did Not Give Up Its Sovereignty by Joining the EU

Fidesz MEP: Hungary Did Not Give Up Its Sovereignty by Joining the EU

Member states should exercise part of their powers together with the EU institutions, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch has said.
Security Expert: Everyone Knows Who Is Behind the Nord Stream Blast

Security Expert: Everyone Knows Who Is Behind the Nord Stream Blast

No one dares to say the obvious, the security expert says.
Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Hungary will significantly tighten the law on immigration.
FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

Some called Hungary's stance unfair, others said it was scandalous.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Koncz Zsuzsa arcátlanul lefitymálta és belerúgott Azahriah-ba

Íme, a liberális gőg.

