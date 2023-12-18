időjárás 5°C Auguszta 2023. december 18.
Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Monetary donations were pouring in to the "It's Good to be Good" charity call center, which was receiving donors' pledges on two numbers (+36-1-759-6000 and +36-30-759-6000) until the end of the broadcast. President Katalin Novak, the main patron of this year's fund raising drive, was taking and recording calls of donations earlier in the day on Sunday, Duna TV said in its Sunday afternoon live broadcast. A brief clip can be seen here.

Hungary's president happened to be taking a call in donation when the TV broadcast from on site.

The whole country has come together to help support premature babies and those born with congenital disorders. Donations of all amounts came in, in some cases residents of towns and villages joined together to make a joint donation, while some individuals offered their hard-earned savings.

President Novak posted about the event on her Facebook page.

Bids are now also being accepted for the gift plate I received commemorating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May. This hand-painted, limited edition plate, made especially for the British coronation, was presented as a memento to monarchs, presidents and rulers in attendance at the ceremony,

the head of state wrote.

The proceeds from this year's Hungarian public media annual "It's good to be good" fundraising campaign will go to help support the development and care of premature babies and those with congenital disorders through the Semmelweis University Foundation. Donors can dial or text 13600 from within Hungary and enter in the number 04. Each call or text message is a donation of five hundred forints (about 1.30 euros).

This year, as in past years, most items offered up by well-known or prominent people are available at a fixed price on the It's Good to be Good  website, while some select items were auctioned off during the all-day Sunday program on public media.

 

Cover photo: President Katalin Novak, the main patron of the campaign, at Hungarian public media's 12th annual "It's Good to be Good" charity fundraising program in the studio of MTVA's production base in Obuda. Proceeds this year go to the Semmelweis University Foundation to develop the Semmelweis Development Support Center for infants (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Ajánló

PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

Hungary-Turkey economic relations could reach a new level with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Budapest.
Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Unlike the leftist-liberal governments, the current Hungarian government does not rush to IMF to take out loans when there's a problem, the finance minister said.
High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

VMSZ will be the only ethnic Hungarian party with a full list of candidates in Serbia's national and provincial parliamentary elections on December 17.
Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

The efficacy of upcoming negotiations will determine the value of convening the next EU summit.
First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

Viktor Orban is not a lone extra on the stage of European politics.
Hungary FM: EU's Decision on Ukraine Carries No Practical Significance

Hungary FM: EU's Decision on Ukraine Carries No Practical Significance

The reasons why we do not support Ukraine's accession to the EU continue to exist.
Csépányi Balázs

Könyörtelenül lehullt a lepel Koncz Zsuzsa viselt dolgairól + videó

És még ők beszélnek…

