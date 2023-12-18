Hungary's President Mans Telephone in Live Charity Event

Monetary donations were pouring in to the "It's Good to be Good" charity call center, which was receiving donors' pledges on two numbers (+36-1-759-6000 and +36-30-759-6000) until the end of the broadcast. President Katalin Novak, the main patron of this year's fund raising drive, was taking and recording calls of donations earlier in the day on Sunday, Duna TV said in its Sunday afternoon live broadcast. A brief clip can be seen here.

Hungary's president happened to be taking a call in donation when the TV broadcast from on site.

The whole country has come together to help support premature babies and those born with congenital disorders. Donations of all amounts came in, in some cases residents of towns and villages joined together to make a joint donation, while some individuals offered their hard-earned savings.

President Novak posted about the event on her Facebook page.

Bids are now also being accepted for the gift plate I received commemorating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May. This hand-painted, limited edition plate, made especially for the British coronation, was presented as a memento to monarchs, presidents and rulers in attendance at the ceremony,

the head of state wrote.

The proceeds from this year's Hungarian public media annual "It's good to be good" fundraising campaign will go to help support the development and care of premature babies and those with congenital disorders through the Semmelweis University Foundation. Donors can dial or text 13600 from within Hungary and enter in the number 04. Each call or text message is a donation of five hundred forints (about 1.30 euros).

This year, as in past years, most items offered up by well-known or prominent people are available at a fixed price on the It's Good to be Good website, while some select items were auctioned off during the all-day Sunday program on public media.