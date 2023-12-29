időjárás 9°C Tamara , Tamás 2023. december 29.
Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

In an effort to arrange the long-awaited meeting between Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, talks are intensifying between Kyiv and Budapest.

A meeting between President Zelensky and PM Orban could take place in the near future, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office. This announcement came on Thursday, after a telephone conversation with FM Peter Szijjarto. Mr Yermak shared on his social media that his discussions with Hungary's foreign minister were fruitful, adding that 

efforts are underway to organize a meeting between the two leaders in the near future.

Although, without Hungary's Viktor Orban, EU leaders voted to open EU accession talks with Ukraine at the European Council summit on December 14-15, they failed to reach an agreement on the additional 50 billion euros in aid crucial for Kyiv. Brussels intended to provide this financial support to the war-torn country through budget restructuring, a proposal Hungary rejects. The next EU leaders' meeting is scheduled for late January or early February, and President Zelensky is likely to seek Viktor Orban's support for the funds ahead of that summit.

Meanwhile, Hungary has not received the funds that it is entitled to, thus Hungary's could well end up in Ukraine,

– PM Orban emphasized. 

Recently, Igor Zhovka, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, spoke to Ukraine's state-run Interfax news agency about the possible meeting. Mr Zhovka noted that the two leaders have much to discuss and are working to make the meeting a reality.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the inauguration of the new Argentine President at the Congress of Buenos Aires, on December 10, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Alejandro Pagni)

Zsigmond Barna Pál

Elhibázott a politikailag motivált döntés

Ami számunkra különösen fájó, hogy Kijev az unió kisebbségi jogi elvárásait sem teljesíti.

