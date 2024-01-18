Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

The Belgian presidency confirmed that moving ahead with the ongoing rule of law procedures is not considered a priority, so there is a good chance that the proceedings against Hungary will not be taken to a new level during the European Parliament election campaign. While rhetoric against the Hungarian government may feature in the various national campaigns, it is expected to be limited to the level of communication, said the head of the Europe Strategy Research Institute at the Eotvos Jozsef Research Centre of the University of Public Service, commenting on Belgium taking over the rotating presidency from Spain as of January 1.

Due to the elections, meetings and events are scheduled in the EU calendar until 25 April, when policy-making is set aside, and campaigning kicks off (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Not only the country holding the presidency has a priority role, Balazs Tarnok said, explaining that since the Lisbon Treaty in 2009, member states determine the issues and topics that the Council needs to address in the next 18 months in a system called presidency trios.

Hungary's priority role

On the basis of the three countries' joint program, each country prepares its own more detailed six-month program. The current trio is made up of Spain, Belgium and Hungary. The expert pointed out that

the Belgian presidency's program is based on the Spanish-Belgian-Hungarian trio's program.

The presidency's four main tasks:

maintaining the continuity of the EU's agenda

sound and efficient law-making

ensuring cooperation among member states

representing the Council in its relations with other EU institutions, particularly with the European Commission and the European Parliament.

The presidency organizes and chairs the Council's meetings, with the exception of the Foreign Affairs Council. The expert said that under the motto "Protect. Strengthen. Prepare." Belgium will focus on six thematic areas for its work during the presidency:

defending rule of law, democracy, and unity, strengthening our competitiveness, pursuing a green and just transition, reinforcing our social and health agenda, protecting people and borders, promoting a global Europe.

Migration is an EU priority

In light of evolving geopolitical realities and the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the EU must prioritize its long-term competitiveness and industrial policies according to Belgium's program, and must support the competitiveness of businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, Balazs Tarnok noted. Carrying on with the Green Deal, the Belgian presidency will place the energy and climate transition at the heart of its priorities.

The Belgian presidency has made ambitious commitments in the field of health care.

The Belgian presidency will work to strengthen the security of medicines supply, and develop a strategy to boost the EU’s health and care workforce, as well as to improve citizens’ access to affordable medicines.

The Belgian presidency aims to address all remaining legislative files associated with the new European pact on migration and asylum,

the researcher said, adding that the presidency will work to strengthen the external dimension of migration and asylum, especially by working closely with the African partners. The presidency will pay particular attention to the fight against organized crime, preventing and tackling terrorism and violent extremism. A primary focus of the presidency will be providing unwavering political, economic, military, humanitarian and legal support to Ukraine, Balazs Tarnok said.

In a special situation

The Belgian presidency will take place in a special situation, as in addition to the European Parliament elections, the country will also hold federal and regional elections on 9 June. In the calendar published by the EP, meetings and events are scheduled until April 25 because of the elections.

This is when MEPs kick off their campaigns, thus the last two months of the Belgian presidency will focus on political rather than policy issues,

he noted, adding that the Belgian presidency will do the bulk of its work in the first half of its presidency. The expert stressed that the most important thing for Hungary is to have good relations with the Belgian government with a view to the handover of the presidency. Hungary will also be in a very special position during its presidency, because immediately after taking over, the new parliament will set up, elect its leaders and institutions, and the new European Commission will presumably formed in November or December.

During Hungary's presidency, there won't be much regular legislative work going on, thus our presidency will be unusual because of the cyclical renewal of EU institutions.

This means that the policy space open to the Hungarian presidency is much smaller than in 2011. This is both a challenge and an opportunity for Hungary. We can contribute to this change of institutional cycle, but it will also take a lot away from Hungary in terms of policy-making," the researcher pointed out.