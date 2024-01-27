időjárás °C Angelika 2024. január 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Angelika
2024. január 27.
magyar

Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
1 órája
Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Hungarian public media stands by independent Polish public media, emphasized the two heads of Hungary's public media, Daniel Papp, CEO of the Media Services Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA) and Anita Altorjai, CEO of Duna Media Provider Zrt (Duna Media), in a letter sent to European Broadcasting Union (EBU) leaders.

In the letter addressed to EBU President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci and CEO Noel Curran, also sent by MTVA's Press and Marketing Office on Friday to Hungary's state news agency (MTI), they write that

the medium which provides the Polish population with independent and impartial information has become a prisoner of the governing power as a result of the political overreach of the Polish government, and even the decisions of the Polish Constitutional Court have not been able to eradicate the situation.

Therefore, on behalf of the Hungarian public media, MTVA and Duna Media chiefs expressed their deep concerns about the ongoing daily political interference in the workings of Poland's independent public media.

They recalled that the EBU's Central and Eastern Europe Group, of which both the Polish and the Hungarian public media providers are members, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

These shared and beautiful moments of the past are overshadowed by the present situation, which is even more painful as co-members in the group,

the letter reads.

They say that Hungarian public media considers it of utmost importance in this difficult period to have a worthy representation of their sympathy and solidarity for their Polish colleagues, in line with the objectives set out in the EBU Statute.

The signatories expressed their confidence that the joint efforts will bring the Polish government actions regarding the country's public media within a proper constitutional, democratic, rule of law framework, leading it out of the undignified and deeply undemocratic situation in violation of the rule of law, and which was also criticized by the Polish Constitutional Court in its decision of January 18.

In the Hungarian sector's view, the liquidation process will place Polish public media in an uncertain environment, with the adverse effects impacting public media as a whole, its employees and all of Polish society.

In view of the legal infringements established by the Polish Constitutional Court, Hungarian public media leaders call for the EBU to put the issue of Polish public media on the agenda and, if actions contravening EBU standards are found, to express their protest against the ongoing atrocities faced by the public media in the country.

Hungarian public media respects the decisions of the legally elected Polish government, but warns decision-makers against introducing structural and staffing changes that lack democratic debate and consultation with all relevant parties, the letter reads.

They stressed that the appointment process of public media managers is a crucial factor in ensuring that public media providers can operate independently. In a democratic society, the key principles of public service media are pluralism and independence from political powers, in line with Article 10 of the Council of Europe's Convention on Human Rights, and this is now being violated by the Polish government's decisions regarding public media, the letter writers explained.

They pointed out that the EBU's own definition of public service media is that they are impartial, independent and serve the benefit of society as a whole. Well funded and strong public media are the cornerstone of democratic societies.

This is now also being undermined by the Polish government's decisions, which are harming the Polish public media and, through them, Polish society, they said. They called on EBU leaders to use all the means at their disposal to defend the independence of public media in the country.

The letter adds that this was necessary because EBU and its members share a common belief that public service media should strive to deliver their educational, information and entertainment functions to the widest possible audience at the highest possible standards and level of moral integrity, based on the same principles of universality, independence, excellence, diversity, accountability and innovation. This is also stated in point 1.2 of the EBU's Statutes, the letter writers noted.

They, therefore, call on EBU leaders to draw the attention of all members to the opportunity and importance of a common stand to express their disagreement with the direct attack on the independence of Polish public media, and by extension on that of European public media, and to condemn open political interference in the independence of the Polish provider.

In addition, as members of the EBU's largest regional group, Hungarian public media leaders have expressed their willingness to assist the Polish government should it require expert legal advice.

The Hungarian public media stands by the independent Polish public media, condemns the illegal measures taken and calls on EBU to openly take a stand, as it has in previous cases, and deal with the matter in a substantive manner, in line with the seriousness of the acts committed, they wrote.

Cover photo: Daniel Papp, CEO of MTVA and Anita Altorjai, CEO of Duna Media Provider Nonprofit Zrt. (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Balogh)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Kiderült, hogy Karácsony ismét hazudott: bevallotta, hogy újraválasztása esetén lesz járatritkítás

Kiderült, hogy Karácsony ismét hazudott: bevallotta, hogy újraválasztása esetén lesz járatritkítás

origo.hu
Döbbenetes részletek az orosz - ukrán béketárgyalásról

Döbbenetes részletek az orosz - ukrán béketárgyalásról

origo.hu
"Rohadt idegesítő" – Kiakadtak a Balázsék hallgatói, tömegesen hőzöngenek az emberek

"Rohadt idegesítő" – Kiakadtak a Balázsék hallgatói, tömegesen hőzöngenek az emberek

borsonline.hu
Lázadás készülhet Zelenszkij ellen az ukrán parlamentben

Lázadás készülhet Zelenszkij ellen az ukrán parlamentben

mandiner.hu
"Mindenki az életéért küzdött" - Lékai Máté végleg elbúcsúzhatott az Eb-től

"Mindenki az életéért küzdött" - Lékai Máté végleg elbúcsúzhatott az Eb-től

metropol.hu
Durvul a H&M és a Zara küzdelme: bezár több tucat bolt, 600 embert rúgnak ki

Durvul a H&M és a Zara küzdelme: bezár több tucat bolt, 600 embert rúgnak ki

vg.hu
Őrület Brüsszelben: a prostitúciót segítené az Európai Unió

Őrület Brüsszelben: a prostitúciót segítené az Európai Unió

origo.hu
Szombati sportműsor: női döntő az Australian Openen, DVSC–FTC női kézi rangadó

Szombati sportműsor: női döntő az Australian Openen, DVSC–FTC női kézi rangadó

nemzetisport.hu
Tóth Gabi ismét a baloldali gyűlölet áldozata lett

Tóth Gabi ismét a baloldali gyűlölet áldozata lett

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy László: Imre Bence úgy kézilabdázott, mintha már... + videó

Nagy László: Imre Bence úgy kézilabdázott, mintha már... + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Orosz olajat szállított a megtámadott hajó

Orosz olajat szállított a megtámadott hajó

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb botrány a kézilabda Eb-n, a magyarokat is érintheti + videó

Újabb botrány a kézilabda Eb-n, a magyarokat is érintheti + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Currently three parties stand a chance of winning EP mandates, with the Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) already ahead of Momentum, according to survey.
Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Foreign leaders are supporting the Ukrainian authorities' policy of genocide and terrorism, the chairman says.
Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

The social consensus has demonstrated the government's clear, democratic legitimacy, according to the Budapest-based the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

PM Ulf Kristersson has accepted PM Viktor Orban's invitation, but it is not yet clear when the Swedish prime minister will visit Hungary.
HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

Another twelve European partners contribute to the research.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Veiszer Alinda titokzatos vendége fröcsögve szidta Orbánékat

Itt tart ma a baloldal.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu