Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

In the letter addressed to EBU President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci and CEO Noel Curran, also sent by MTVA's Press and Marketing Office on Friday to Hungary's state news agency (MTI), they write that

the medium which provides the Polish population with independent and impartial information has become a prisoner of the governing power as a result of the political overreach of the Polish government, and even the decisions of the Polish Constitutional Court have not been able to eradicate the situation.

Therefore, on behalf of the Hungarian public media, MTVA and Duna Media chiefs expressed their deep concerns about the ongoing daily political interference in the workings of Poland's independent public media.

They recalled that the EBU's Central and Eastern Europe Group, of which both the Polish and the Hungarian public media providers are members, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

These shared and beautiful moments of the past are overshadowed by the present situation, which is even more painful as co-members in the group,

the letter reads.

They say that Hungarian public media considers it of utmost importance in this difficult period to have a worthy representation of their sympathy and solidarity for their Polish colleagues, in line with the objectives set out in the EBU Statute.

The signatories expressed their confidence that the joint efforts will bring the Polish government actions regarding the country's public media within a proper constitutional, democratic, rule of law framework, leading it out of the undignified and deeply undemocratic situation in violation of the rule of law, and which was also criticized by the Polish Constitutional Court in its decision of January 18.

In the Hungarian sector's view, the liquidation process will place Polish public media in an uncertain environment, with the adverse effects impacting public media as a whole, its employees and all of Polish society.

In view of the legal infringements established by the Polish Constitutional Court, Hungarian public media leaders call for the EBU to put the issue of Polish public media on the agenda and, if actions contravening EBU standards are found, to express their protest against the ongoing atrocities faced by the public media in the country.

Hungarian public media respects the decisions of the legally elected Polish government, but warns decision-makers against introducing structural and staffing changes that lack democratic debate and consultation with all relevant parties, the letter reads.

They stressed that the appointment process of public media managers is a crucial factor in ensuring that public media providers can operate independently. In a democratic society, the key principles of public service media are pluralism and independence from political powers, in line with Article 10 of the Council of Europe's Convention on Human Rights, and this is now being violated by the Polish government's decisions regarding public media, the letter writers explained.

They pointed out that the EBU's own definition of public service media is that they are impartial, independent and serve the benefit of society as a whole. Well funded and strong public media are the cornerstone of democratic societies.

This is now also being undermined by the Polish government's decisions, which are harming the Polish public media and, through them, Polish society, they said. They called on EBU leaders to use all the means at their disposal to defend the independence of public media in the country.

The letter adds that this was necessary because EBU and its members share a common belief that public service media should strive to deliver their educational, information and entertainment functions to the widest possible audience at the highest possible standards and level of moral integrity, based on the same principles of universality, independence, excellence, diversity, accountability and innovation. This is also stated in point 1.2 of the EBU's Statutes, the letter writers noted.

They, therefore, call on EBU leaders to draw the attention of all members to the opportunity and importance of a common stand to express their disagreement with the direct attack on the independence of Polish public media, and by extension on that of European public media, and to condemn open political interference in the independence of the Polish provider.

In addition, as members of the EBU's largest regional group, Hungarian public media leaders have expressed their willingness to assist the Polish government should it require expert legal advice.

The Hungarian public media stands by the independent Polish public media, condemns the illegal measures taken and calls on EBU to openly take a stand, as it has in previous cases, and deal with the matter in a substantive manner, in line with the seriousness of the acts committed, they wrote.