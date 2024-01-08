Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

In mid-December, the new government's Culture and Heritage Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz dismissed the heads and supervisory boards of Polish public television (Telewizja Polska - TVP), public radio (Polskie Radio - PR) and the state news agency (Polska Agencja Prasowa - PAP). On December 20, the newly created supervisory board of TVP appointed Tomasz Sygut, already considered by Polish liberals an important figure at the public broadcaster prior to 2016, to head the company.

It is worth taking a brief look at Sygut's career to see that what is happening regarding public television in Poland is not about eliminating propagandists, but, in fact, quite the opposite.

As a journalist, Sygut, born in 1978, published several articles between July 2002 and April 2006 in the weekly left-wing newspaper Przeglad, owned by the Fundacja Oratio Recta publishers. Jerzy Domanski is both the president of the foundation as well as editor-in-chief of Przeglad. In the 1980s, Domanski was head of the press department of the Polish United Workers' Party (PZPR) Central Committee, in other words he was a propagandist for the ruling communist state party.

It was under Domanski's tutelage that Sygut's eventual career as Tusk and company's pick for president of Polish public television took off.