Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
34 perce
Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski, now an opposition politician, has issued a comprehensive statement in response to the brutal attacks against Poland's public television, radio, and state news agency, writes the international V4NA news agency. Mr Kaczynski strongly criticized the methods of Donald Tusk and his left-wing government, which might explain why Poland's state-run press agency (PAP) refrained from publishing the opposition party leader's statement, following Mr Tusk's instructions and essentially censoring the right wing.

Tusk is clearly nervous and his subsequent statements will surely expose his true intentions towards dissidents, Jaroslaw Kaczynski wrote.

Since his return to Poland from Brussels, Donald Tusk has clearly been exploiting sharp social divisions in trying to politically undermine forces with a different vision. Threats and intimidation are persistent features of the (Civic) Platform's political environment,

– Mr Kaczynski recalled. He added that although the Tusk government's rhetoric highlights freedom and democracy, their true intent is to brutally suppress democracy, freedom, and the pluralism of thought and opinion, V4NA writes. 

He pointed to examples such as the illegal, violent takeover of the media and threats against parliamentarians, journalists, and citizens who protest and question such measures.

It is symbolic that, with the rise of the Civic Platform, people facing serious corruption charges are being released from prison and sent to the salons of Europe, while those combating pathologies and abuses are being stripped of their parliamentary seats and are being sent to jail,

– the PiS chief said, stressing that he would stand by all those who are attacked by the left-wing government.

Censorship is back in full force, stated Law and Justice spokesman Rafal Bochenek on his social media, referencing the incident. In his view, this serves as additional evidence that political figures have infiltrated media institutions to silence opposition voices and disconnect the public from information. Tusk and his associates are selectively choosing and manipulating information to present a flattering narrative, preventing citizens from ever learning the truth, he added.


Cover photo: Polish PM Donald Tusk attends a press briefing at the Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw on December 19 2023, after the first meeting of his government formed following the October 15 general elections (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Leszek Szymanski)


 

Ajánló

President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

In her New Year’s speech, President Novak wished all Hungarians a year filled with hope.
PM Orban’s Office Chief Makes Key Announcement On Teachers’ Pay Rise

PM Orban’s Office Chief Makes Key Announcement On Teachers’ Pay Rise

Brussels has yet to issue the final signature required for the pay rise, but the interior ministry has already initiated preparations for a 32-percent wage hike.
Restaurants' Security Costs Outweigh Rent Expenses

Restaurants' Security Costs Outweigh Rent Expenses

Crime in Washington is so rampant that restaurant owners and operators are compelled to implement various security measures to ensure the safety of their customers, staff and businesses.
PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

Liszt Ferenc International Airport is of strategic importance for Budapest.
PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

We are not interested in how Brussels tries to excuse and explain the inexplicable.
Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

The Hungarian left has lost all its moral foundations, the director of the conservative think-tank Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Hobo dermesztő interjúban pirított oda a hazugoknak + videó

Vajon kiknek üzent?

