Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski, now an opposition politician, has issued a comprehensive statement in response to the brutal attacks against Poland's public television, radio, and state news agency, writes the international V4NA news agency. Mr Kaczynski strongly criticized the methods of Donald Tusk and his left-wing government, which might explain why Poland's state-run press agency (PAP) refrained from publishing the opposition party leader's statement, following Mr Tusk's instructions and essentially censoring the right wing.

Tusk is clearly nervous and his subsequent statements will surely expose his true intentions towards dissidents, Jaroslaw Kaczynski wrote.

Since his return to Poland from Brussels, Donald Tusk has clearly been exploiting sharp social divisions in trying to politically undermine forces with a different vision. Threats and intimidation are persistent features of the (Civic) Platform's political environment,

– Mr Kaczynski recalled. He added that although the Tusk government's rhetoric highlights freedom and democracy, their true intent is to brutally suppress democracy, freedom, and the pluralism of thought and opinion, V4NA writes.

He pointed to examples such as the illegal, violent takeover of the media and threats against parliamentarians, journalists, and citizens who protest and question such measures.

It is symbolic that, with the rise of the Civic Platform, people facing serious corruption charges are being released from prison and sent to the salons of Europe, while those combating pathologies and abuses are being stripped of their parliamentary seats and are being sent to jail,

– the PiS chief said, stressing that he would stand by all those who are attacked by the left-wing government.

Cenzura wróciła w pełnej okazałosci! Sytuacja bez precedensu, nielegalne neowładze @PAPinformacje - p. M. Błoński i p. J. Wojteczek odmawiają opublikowania wypowiedzi lidera największej partii opozycyjnej p. prezesa Jarosława Kaczyńskiego.

To kolejny dowód na to, że Ci… — Rafał Bochenek (@RafalBochenek) December 30, 2023

Censorship is back in full force, stated Law and Justice spokesman Rafal Bochenek on his social media, referencing the incident. In his view, this serves as additional evidence that political figures have infiltrated media institutions to silence opposition voices and disconnect the public from information. Tusk and his associates are selectively choosing and manipulating information to present a flattering narrative, preventing citizens from ever learning the truth, he added.



Cover photo: Polish PM Donald Tusk attends a press briefing at the Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw on December 19 2023, after the first meeting of his government formed following the October 15 general elections (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Leszek Szymanski)