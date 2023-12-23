Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

According to Stanislaw Janecki, Tusk and the parliamentary majority have broken the law in Poland to such an extent that they will have to go to jail as soon as they relinquish power, and they know it. This is why they will engage in increasingly brutal violations of the law and the constitution.

Since then, supporters and politicians of the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have continued to protest outside the headquarters of Poland's public television TVP in Warsaw and other locations.

The new government needs the illegal takeover of public media in order to conceal from Poles the inconvenient truth, like the fact that the Tusk government had approved the EU's new migration pact that stipulates the mandatory settlement of migrants, or fines,

said former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, a PiS politician, in his video message shared on social media.

Nielegalne przejęcie mediów publicznych jest nowemu rządowi potrzebne, aby odciąć Polaków od niewygodnej prawdy. Chociażby o wyrażeniu zgody przez rząd Tuska na przyjęcie unijnego paktu migracyjnego, który zakłada przymusową relokację lub kary finansowe. Brońmy wolności!

Meanwhile, a shocking situation has evolved at the PAP headquarters in Warsaw, where armed men had appeared in the building, according to social media posts shared by Law and Justice MPs.

Do siedziby PAP weszło trzech uzbrojonych panów. Powiedzieli, że są tutaj prywatnie i do „pomocy".



Demokracja Tuska w praktyce.

