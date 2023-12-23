Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

"Donald Tusk and his team will no longer retreat because they have crossed a line from which they can no longer return. This is the beginning of their reign, which means things will only get worse, and at an accelerating pace," said prominent Polish publicist Stanislaw Janecki, quoted by the V4NA international news agency. He reacted to the fact that Donald Tusk and his new government have essentially crippled Poland's public media: on 20 December, in what appears to be a dual violation of the rule of law, they dismissed the CEOs of Poland's public service broadcaster (TVP) and Polish Radio, as well as PAP, the country's state news agency, and they set up new supervisory boards in the public media.
