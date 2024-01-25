Hungary Enthusiastic, Unconditional Supporter of Moldova's European Integration Efforts

Hungary is an enthusiastic and unconditional supporter of Moldova's European integration efforts, Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page. The minister of foreign affairs and trade highlighted that

Hungary's position is clear: each country's performance must be assessed individually, and Moldova's accession would benefit the European Union.

Hungarian companies are playing an increasingly important and growing role in the development of Moldova's economy, particularly in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, food, banking and aviation sectors, Peter Szijjarto noted, adding that

we hope they can also enter the energy sector soon.

Cover photo: (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)