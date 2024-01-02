időjárás 9°C Leona , Titusz 2024. január 4.
Leona, Titusz
2024. január 4.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Magyar Nemzet
2024.01.02. 13:36
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The Network of Family-Friendly Presidents has issued a joint New Year statement on the importance of families. The document, signed by the Hungarian, Serbian and Bulgarian heads of state, was published by Hungarian President Katalin Novak on Monday, on the Sandor Palace's website.

The statement - signed by Presidents Katalin Novak of Hungary, Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Rumen Radev of Bulgaria - asserts that the Network of Family-Friendly Presidents sees the beginning of each year as an opportunity to learn from the past and plan for the future, to seize the opportunities ahead with renewed optimism and hope, and to address the issues that matter to us.

"We raise our voices, this time for the importance of families in today's world. We believe that families are the foundation of society, the source of our values and the strength of our nations. Families provide support, guidance and love, shaping our character and identity,"

they wrote in the statement.

They emphasized that family was also the best environment to raise children, who chart the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth. Strong families ensure a culture of responsibility that contributes to sustainability, and reduces the threats of, climate change, they stressed.

They said they believed that families deserve protection, support and recognition from states and societies. Therefore, they strongly support measures that promote family well-being, strengthen family cohesion, provide a supportive environment for starting a family, enable women to thrive as mothers and at work, help those in need and create a secure future for children, they said.

They encourage their citizens to continue in the New Year to cherish the family as the most important institution in society and to help those in need.

"Let's act for our families and thus, for our countries,"

  they wrote in their statement, wishing peace, prosperity, health and a happy New Year.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook/Katalin Novak)

Ajánló

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Excluding Hungarian students from Erasmus+ is one of the spectacular mistakes of the EU, according to the politician of the Slovenian Democratic Party.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
