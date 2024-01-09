Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

"The concern of the Brussels bubble is strange... Are they afraid that someone would finally lead Europe?" Judit Varga, chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament, posed the hypothetical question on her social media page in response to the confirmation of European Council President Charles Michel that he will run in June's European Parliament elections. If elected and sworn in, his Council head seat would become vacant, leaving the prime minister of the member state holding the rotating presidency in an exceptional position. The news has sent shockwaves of fear through the current ruling elite in Brussels.
In her post, Judit Varga wrote that she was "relieved to read the terrified analyses of the Brussels mainstream media," regarding the possibility that PM Viktor Orban fills the post of interim European Council president.