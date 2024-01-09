időjárás °C Marcell 2024. január 9.
magyar

Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Quote from Orban is Message to Trembling Brusselites

"The concern of the Brussels bubble is strange... Are they afraid that someone would finally lead Europe?" Judit Varga, chair of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament, posed the hypothetical question on her social media page in response to the confirmation of European Council President Charles Michel that he will run in June's European Parliament elections. If elected and sworn in, his Council head seat would become vacant, leaving the prime minister of the member state holding the rotating presidency in an exceptional position. The news has sent shockwaves of fear through the current ruling elite in Brussels.

 

In her post, Judit Varga wrote that she was "relieved to read the terrified analyses of the Brussels mainstream media," regarding the possibility that PM Viktor Orban fills the post of interim European Council president.

Zoltan Kovacs, the government commissioner for Hungary's 2024 EU Presidency, also reacted to the events that kicked off the new year in Brussels by posting what has become a classic quote from Viktor Orban:

Let's preserve our strategic calmness,

he recommended on X.

The PM introduced the term "strategic calmness" into the Hungarian public discourse back in February 2022. At that time, the premier was referring to the course of Hungarian policy in light of the war in Ukraine, saying that "it is very important to have strategic calmness in a country that is close to the war zone".

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban being interviewed on the "Good Morning, Hungary!" radio program on MR1 on December 1, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

Soviet Reality in Transcarpathia: They Kidnap Your Husband And You Apologize

A father was abducted for conscription in front of his family. Eventually, his wife was forced to apologize.
Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Polish Public TV Management Heavily Linked to Soros Network

Tomasz Sygut, president of the board, openly touts his bias on social media.
Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Globalist forces will not allow the Hungarian practices, or Orban to become a precedent, according to the political scientist.
Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

The politician blames Viktor Orban for his failures caused by his avarice.
Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

The Hungarian government will continue to do everything in the future to help Hungarians in Transcarpathia.
Agency Detects Shocking Gratuities in Health Care, Despite Strict Punishment

Agency Detects Shocking Gratuities in Health Care, Despite Strict Punishment

New campaign kicks off to eliminate gratuities in health care.
Csépányi Balázs

Gálvölgyi súlyos titkot árult el, újabb baloldali kamuról hullott le az álarc

Lelepleződött a Heti Hetes.

