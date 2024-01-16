időjárás °C Gusztáv 2024. január 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Gusztáv
2024. január 16.
magyar

Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
1 órája
Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

"In Romania Katalin Novak is behaving as if Transylvania is part of Hungary," Liviu Man, editor-in-chief of the Cluj-Napoca daily Gazeta de Cluj, told the Evenimentul Zilei portal. While the Hungarian president was on a trip to Transylvania with her family in early January, she visited the Gorge of Varghis (Vargyas) nature preserve in Szeklerland and went to root for the Miercurea Ciuc (Csikszereda) Sports Club at an ice hockey match against Corona from Brasov. When the journalist from Cluj was asked about the visit, said it was a demonstration of the Hungarian motherland's solidarity with Hungarians in Romania.

Mr Man also criticized Katalin Novak for coming whenever she pleases, while disregarding all diplomatic protocols by claiming to be on a private visit. The editor-in-chief also expressed dismay at the lack of action by the Romanian government and civil society in this regard. 

The newspaper also interviewed a retired intelligence colonel. Tudor Pacuraru said that the problem is not the visits per se, but that both the Hungarian head of state and prime minister use each of their trips to express provocative, nationalist-chauvinistic and even vengeful gestures.

In April of last year, around fifty Romanian protesters greeted Hungary's President Katalin Novak with whistles and nationalistic chants in Carei (Nagykaroly). The head of state had arrived in the northwest Romanian town, still inhabited predominantly by ethnic Hungarians [historically part of the Hungarian Kingdom - ed.], to attend the inauguration of the statue of Ferenc Kolcsey [writer of the poem that became Hungary's national anthem - ed.]. The demonstrators held up placards with the slogans "This is Romania, this is our country!" and "One thing is eternal: Transylvania is Romanian land!". When Katalin Novak arrived at the mayor's office in Carei, the demonstrators chanted "Romania, Romania!" and "Long live and prosper Moldavia, Transylvania and Wallachia!" to disrupt the event.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak in the company of Reformed Bishop Bela Kato (center), Pastors Elod Denes (left) and Zsolt Tamas Bucsi (right), and confirmands of the Reformed Fortified Church in Sfantu Gheorghe (Sepsiszentgyorgy), Romania on May 28, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Nandor Veres)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Eltűnt egy beteg a zuglói kórházból

Eltűnt egy beteg a zuglói kórházból

origo.hu
Új hírek érkeztek az RTL Klub börtönben ülő sztárjáról

Új hírek érkeztek az RTL Klub börtönben ülő sztárjáról

origo.hu
Meglepő fordulat, így döntött Király Viktor: „Mindenki életében eljönnek a nehézségek...”

Meglepő fordulat, így döntött Király Viktor: „Mindenki életében eljönnek a nehézségek...”

metropol.hu
„Ki a fene ez?” – nincs elragadtatva a Politico Ursula von der Leyen utódjelöltjétől

„Ki a fene ez?” – nincs elragadtatva a Politico Ursula von der Leyen utódjelöltjétől

mandiner.hu
"Szobóval kavargattok" - kommentháború tört ki Szoboszlai Dominik és Tóth Andi kapcsolatáról

"Szobóval kavargattok" - kommentháború tört ki Szoboszlai Dominik és Tóth Andi kapcsolatáról

ripost.hu
Orbán Viktor: soha nem volt ilyen jó a kapcsolat Magyarország és Szlovákia között, mint most + videó

Orbán Viktor: soha nem volt ilyen jó a kapcsolat Magyarország és Szlovákia között, mint most + videó

hirtv.hu
Itt történt a tószegi kettős gyilkosság - helyszíni fotók

Itt történt a tószegi kettős gyilkosság - helyszíni fotók

origo.hu
Újabb szörnyű tragédia a Dakar-ralin

Újabb szörnyű tragédia a Dakar-ralin

origo.hu
Ráfordul a kormány az idei év fő feladatára

Ráfordul a kormány az idei év fő feladatára

magyarnemzet.hu
Kezdődik a csata: igy zajlik az iowai előválasztási folyamat

Kezdődik a csata: igy zajlik az iowai előválasztási folyamat

magyarnemzet.hu
Éjszaka fehérbe borulhat a Dunántúl, ónos esőre is figyelmeztetnek a meteorológusok

Éjszaka fehérbe borulhat a Dunántúl, ónos esőre is figyelmeztetnek a meteorológusok

magyarnemzet.hu
Putyin támadására készül Németország

Putyin támadására készül Németország

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto launches consultations for the efficacy of Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency in the second half of 2024.
President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

Hungary's president and prime minister met to discuss this year's key challenges.
JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

Brussels is applying double standards against Hungary, says minister of justice.
Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Chancellor Scholz's government is in crisis, hemorrhaging support and drowning in problems.
Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

We need dialogue with Niger, the ministerial commissioner said in a video message posted on his social media.
Fidesz MEP: Hungary Will Raise Its Voice in the EP that's Silent On Poland + Video

Fidesz MEP: Hungary Will Raise Its Voice in the EP that's Silent On Poland + Video

In Strasbourg, we anticipate an atmosphere tinged with Hungarian-hating sentiments and another debate based on lies and slander.
idézőjelVélemény
Veér Gyula

Jókor jött a lengyel figyelmeztetés

Mi lenne, ha nálunk a parlamentből vinnének el bilincsbe verve DK-s politikusokat?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu