Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

"In Romania Katalin Novak is behaving as if Transylvania is part of Hungary," Liviu Man, editor-in-chief of the Cluj-Napoca daily Gazeta de Cluj, told the Evenimentul Zilei portal. While the Hungarian president was on a trip to Transylvania with her family in early January, she visited the Gorge of Varghis (Vargyas) nature preserve in Szeklerland and went to root for the Miercurea Ciuc (Csikszereda) Sports Club at an ice hockey match against Corona from Brasov. When the journalist from Cluj was asked about the visit, said it was a demonstration of the Hungarian motherland's solidarity with Hungarians in Romania.

Mr Man also criticized Katalin Novak for coming whenever she pleases, while disregarding all diplomatic protocols by claiming to be on a private visit. The editor-in-chief also expressed dismay at the lack of action by the Romanian government and civil society in this regard.

The newspaper also interviewed a retired intelligence colonel. Tudor Pacuraru said that the problem is not the visits per se, but that both the Hungarian head of state and prime minister use each of their trips to express provocative, nationalist-chauvinistic and even vengeful gestures.