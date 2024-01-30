War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

We see a growing number of farmers' demonstrations in Europe, in France and Germany, and the European Parliament elections are coming up. Meanwhile, there are rising concerns about the outbreak of a third world war and that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack Europe. Is there a connection between the two?

I don't see a direct link. A right-wing breakthrough is being presented as a threat to Europeans before the EP elections. Should the main debate revolve around whether the EU will fall apart in the event of a "right-wing breakthrough"? This prospect scares Europeans, especially the middle class, the uncertain and moderate voters who are aware that the single internal market guarantees their jobs and prosperity.

In other words, the disintegration of the EU will be used as a scare tactic in a bid to prevent protest votes and Europeans from casting their votes for sovereignist, Eurorealist or Eurosceptic parties instead of traditional political parties. A third world war as a threat is a communication element in a long-term project, going beyond the EP elections. It is being used by the globalist elites to transform welfare societies, particularly in Western Europe.

This is part of the big social engineering effort that aims to reduce welfare spending and increase military spending. This external threat is used as a justification. This aims to prepare the global West for a scenario when the US, for some reason - such as the re-election of Donald Trump or the escalation of the conflict with China - stops financing the war in Ukraine, and the EU should take over. This is a long-term project.