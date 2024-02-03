időjárás °C Balázs 2024. február 3.
Balázs
2024. február 3.
Hungary's Parliament Won't Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid on Monday

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Hungary's Parliament Won't Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid on Monday

MPs of Fidesz will not attend the extraordinary session of parliament initiated by the opposition, so the National Assembly will not vote on Sweden's NATO accession on February 5, Mandiner reports.

In response to inquiry from atv.hu, the press department of the Fidesz parliamentary group confirmed that the governing parties will not attend the extraordinary parliamentary session - convened by Speaker Laszlo Kover for February 5 - to decide on Sweden's NATO accession. Ratification will take place after the meeting of the two countries' prime ministers, which is a condition that the Fidesz parliamentary group indicated earlier, the portal writes.

However, if the lawmakers of the governing parties are absent, there will not be a quorum and the agenda will not be adopted after the remarks delivered before the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1pm, and other items on the agenda include a debate on a proposal on dignified end-of-life decisions and an amendment to the law on battery factories.

ATV recalls that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he sees no reason for an extraordinary session, and that ratification at the regular session starting on February 26 would be sufficient if the ruling parties’ parliamentary groups decide so. At a regular government press briefing on Thursday, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said that a step to strengthen trust is needed, and that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is expected to come to Budapest before the ratification.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

