2024. február 29.
2024. február 29.
"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
1 órája
Peter Szijjarto expressed his views on the Ilaria Salis case and the Italian reactions to it in a video shared on his Facebook page. The Italian citizen should serve her just punishment, he said while also expressing dismay at the bias of the Italian media response to the matter.

"Some people in Italy portray Ilaria Salis, who is detained in Hungary, as a kind of victim and martyr, which does not reflect reality, after she and her companions in premeditated fashion nearly beat to death innocent people on the street," Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto stated in Rome on Wednesday. The head of the ministry expressed his shock at the reactions to the detention of the Italian citizen Ilaria Salis.

 

 

This woman is being presented in Italy as some kind of victim, a martyr, which is not the reality. As a member of a radical, extreme left-wing organization, she arrived in Hungary with a group having a clear plan: the intention to catch and beat to death defenseless, innocent people on the street,

he said. 

"The crime was not committed spontaneously, but was an intentional, premeditated and well-planned act," he noted.

They almost killed people in Hungary by beating them up, and then they make this woman out to be a martyr or the subject of some unjust proceeding,

he emphasized. 

The minister opined that anyone committing similar acts in Italy would likely also receive punishment.

"And I sincerely hope that this woman will receive her deserved punishment in Hungary, because no one and no extreme left-wing group should consider Hungary a boxing ring where they can come and plan to beat someone to death," he said.

I am surprised that the oh-so-independent media in Italy did not show any pictures of the victims, but only of the woman in their coverage of the case,

he added, stating that "this woman took part in a pre-planned street beating that nearly ended in death, and for that she must receive the due penalty." Finally, he considered it quite astonishing that they are trying to intervene in a Hungarian court proceeding from Italy.

We are constantly being accused - let's just say in Brussels, often with the agreement of Italy, at least earlier - that the government is violating the independence of the judiciary in Hungary.  While now, they are asking the government to actively intervene in a judicial proceeding,

he said. 

"Of course we won't. The court is doing its job and will bring its verdict," he concluded.

Cover image: Ilaria Salis (Photo: Ripost)

