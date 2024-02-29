"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

This woman is being presented in Italy as some kind of victim, a martyr, which is not the reality. As a member of a radical, extreme left-wing organization, she arrived in Hungary with a group having a clear plan: the intention to catch and beat to death defenseless, innocent people on the street,

he said.

"The crime was not committed spontaneously, but was an intentional, premeditated and well-planned act," he noted.

They almost killed people in Hungary by beating them up, and then they make this woman out to be a martyr or the subject of some unjust proceeding,

he emphasized.

The minister opined that anyone committing similar acts in Italy would likely also receive punishment.

"And I sincerely hope that this woman will receive her deserved punishment in Hungary, because no one and no extreme left-wing group should consider Hungary a boxing ring where they can come and plan to beat someone to death," he said.

I am surprised that the oh-so-independent media in Italy did not show any pictures of the victims, but only of the woman in their coverage of the case,

he added, stating that "this woman took part in a pre-planned street beating that nearly ended in death, and for that she must receive the due penalty." Finally, he considered it quite astonishing that they are trying to intervene in a Hungarian court proceeding from Italy.

We are constantly being accused - let's just say in Brussels, often with the agreement of Italy, at least earlier - that the government is violating the independence of the judiciary in Hungary. While now, they are asking the government to actively intervene in a judicial proceeding,

he said.

"Of course we won't. The court is doing its job and will bring its verdict," he concluded.

Péter Szijjártó, ministro Esteri ungherese, parla di Ilaria #Salis



"Questa signora, presentata come martire in Italia, è venuta qui per attaccare innocenti per le strade come parte di un’organizzazione di sinistra estrema. Spero che riceva la meritata punizione in Ungheria" pic.twitter.com/RipSJZRA62 — Il Politico Web (@ilpolitico_web) February 28, 2024

Cover image: Ilaria Salis (Photo: Ripost)