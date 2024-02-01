PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

Preparations are well underway in Brussels as EU leaders are about to begin this year's first summit. The topics will include support for Ukraine, including 50 billion euros in aid for Kyiv, and an overhaul of the EU budget. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has checked in from the Belgian capital on his Facebook page.

Brussels. Preparing for the EU summit. We will start soon!

– PM Orban wrote.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (r) and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) hold talks in Brussels on January 31, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)