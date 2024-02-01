időjárás °C Ignác 2024. február 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Ignác
2024. február 1.

Jönnek a kormányzati bejelentések – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

magyar

PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

Dócza Edith Krisztina
33 perce 26 perce
PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

Preparations are well underway in Brussels as EU leaders are about to begin this year's first summit. The topics will include support for Ukraine, including 50 billion euros in aid for Kyiv, and an overhaul of the EU budget. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has checked in from the Belgian capital on his Facebook page.

Brussels. Preparing for the EU summit. We will start soon!

– PM Orban wrote.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (r) and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) hold talks in Brussels on January 31, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Gelencsér Ferenc kriptobizniszbe fogott

Gelencsér Ferenc kriptobizniszbe fogott

origo.hu
Ukrajna NATO-tag lesz

Ukrajna NATO-tag lesz

magyarnemzet.hu
Balázsék meghajoltak a hallgatóik akarata előtt: Ábel Anita ülhet be Vadon Jani helyére

Balázsék meghajoltak a hallgatóik akarata előtt: Ábel Anita ülhet be Vadon Jani helyére

borsonline.hu
Parancsmegtagadásért térdlövéssel fenyegetőzik az ukrán parancsnok + videó

Parancsmegtagadásért térdlövéssel fenyegetőzik az ukrán parancsnok + videó

hirtv.hu
Sorsfordító lesz a tavasz, ezekre a csillagjegyekre nagy lehetőség vár

Sorsfordító lesz a tavasz, ezekre a csillagjegyekre nagy lehetőség vár

ripost.hu
Tarol a Temu, az idősebb korosztály webáruháza

Tarol a Temu, az idősebb korosztály webáruháza

vg.hu
Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

Portik Tamás fia megtámadta a bírót a Fenyő-gyilkosság perének tárgyalása előtt

magyarnemzet.hu
Légiósok: az új edző döntött Lang Ádám sorsáról

Légiósok: az új edző döntött Lang Ádám sorsáról

nemzetisport.hu
Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

Egy nő, nem is akárki bírta rá Kloppot a Liverpool elhagyására

magyarnemzet.hu
Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem ült fel a provokációnak a magyar külügyminiszter + videó

Nem ült fel a provokációnak a magyar külügyminiszter + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Dermesztő hír: Lendvai Ildikó lovagolni akar, megirigyelte Tüttő Katától

Dermesztő hír: Lendvai Ildikó lovagolni akar, megirigyelte Tüttő Katától

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

We asked Sandor Seremet about the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjárto to Uzhhorod.
Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, said Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who met his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo.
Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

"In Hungary, a clear majority sees a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”
"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.
War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kirk kapitány az asztalra csapott, sistergős sallert osztott ki Brüsszelnek

A világhírű színésznek elege lett.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu