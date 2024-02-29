Albin 2024. február 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Elemér
2024. február 29.
magyar

PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban will attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mr Orban's press chief - Bertalan Havasi - told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF), initiated by President Erdogan and the Turkish foreign ministry, will be held between March 1-3

ORBÁN Viktor
PM Orban speaks before regular agenda at parliament's plenary session on February 26, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Máthe)

The third ADF event will bring together heads of state and government, as well as ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, youth and media representatives for a wide-ranging debate, according to the event's website, which also lists PM Orban as a speaker.

This year's ADF is entitled "Advancing diplomacy in turbulent times". Its aim is to provide an opportunity for in-depth reflection and to seek a peaceful way out of the turbulent times the world is experiencing. Ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, illegal migration, the rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, the unforeseen risks of artificial intelligence, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and growing socio-economic divides are among the wide-ranging list of global challenges.

The erosion of the rules-based international order and the loss of trust is also a worrying trend that undermines the predictability of the operating environment of states," as outlined by ADF's official website among the topics to be discussed. According to the forum's published schedule, Hungary's prime minister will address the conference in Antalya early Friday evening, local time.

Borítókép: Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök évértékelő beszédét tartja a Várkert Bazárban 2024. február 17-én (Fotó: MTI/Koszticsák Szilárd)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Törcsi Péter: A woke-csőcselék átvette az uralmat a nyugati közbeszédben

Törcsi Péter: A woke-csőcselék átvette az uralmat a nyugati közbeszédben

origo.hu
Nem várt bejelentés tett Oroszország

Nem várt bejelentés tett Oroszország

origo.hu
Lázár János bejelentette: gigantikus rezsicsökkentés jön márciustól

Lázár János bejelentette: gigantikus rezsicsökkentés jön márciustól

metropol.hu
Vlagyimir Putyin rendkívüli bejelentést tett az orosz parlamentben

Vlagyimir Putyin rendkívüli bejelentést tett az orosz parlamentben

mandiner.hu
Ha ezen múlna a jogsi, üresek lennének az utak! Ezen a KRESZ-teszten bukik 10 magyar autósból 9

Ha ezen múlna a jogsi, üresek lennének az utak! Ezen a KRESZ-teszten bukik 10 magyar autósból 9

ripost.hu
Von der Leyen kristálytisztán megmondta, egy nép van, egy birodalom és egy vezér – a V4-nek meg vége

Von der Leyen kristálytisztán megmondta, egy nép van, egy birodalom és egy vezér – a V4-nek meg vége

mandiner.hu
Újabb fordulat Opitz Barbi botrányában

Újabb fordulat Opitz Barbi botrányában

origo.hu
A Bahreini Nagydíj második szabadedzése - élő közvetítés

A Bahreini Nagydíj második szabadedzése - élő közvetítés

origo.hu
Gyermekpornográfia miatt ítélték el az Esztergom közelében élő férfit

Gyermekpornográfia miatt ítélték el az Esztergom közelében élő férfit

kemma.hu
Nem fogja elhinni! Szökőévben erre jogosultak a hölgyek

Nem fogja elhinni! Szökőévben erre jogosultak a hölgyek

magyarnemzet.hu
Kálmán Olga gigantikus öngólja Gyurcsányék vesztét okozhatja

Kálmán Olga gigantikus öngólja Gyurcsányék vesztét okozhatja

magyarnemzet.hu
Liverpooli sportigazgató: Rosszul ítéltem meg Szoboszlait

Liverpooli sportigazgató: Rosszul ítéltem meg Szoboszlait

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

Hungary's foreign minister shared in a Facebook video his thoughts on the Ilaria Salis case and the subsequent Italian media response.
PM Orban Reacts to French President's Remark on War + Video

PM Orban Reacts to French President's Remark on War + Video

Hungary will send neither weapons, nor soldiers to Ukraine.
NATO's Weakest Link Prepares For War

NATO's Weakest Link Prepares For War

The Baltic region is often referred to as NATO's Achilles' heel, partly because of its geographical location and its defense capabilities.
Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

The death threat messages received by many ethnic Hungarians in Trancarpathia raise concern in Hungary.
Hungary FM Welcomes Outcome of V4 Summit

Hungary FM Welcomes Outcome of V4 Summit

The prime ministers of the four Visegrad Group countries agreed on continuing their cooperation.
Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Hungary's defense minister also stated that the era of European peace has come to an end
Budapesten is épülhet magasház

Budapesten is épülhet magasház

Lánszki Regő a Magyar Nemzetnek adott interjújában elmondta, Rákosrendezővel kapcsolatban nagyon sok koncepciót vizsgál továbbra is a minisztérium.

idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Szeretne ön meghalni Zelenszkijért? Én nem. Pedig Macron ezt tervezi

Szerencsés vagyok, mert 55 évesen végignézhetem, ahogy előbb meghalnak a fiaim Zelenszkijért. Nyugodtan eltemethetem őket.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu