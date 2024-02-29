PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF), initiated by President Erdogan and the Turkish foreign ministry, will be held between March 1-3
The third ADF event will bring together heads of state and government, as well as ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, youth and media representatives for a wide-ranging debate, according to the event's website, which also lists PM Orban as a speaker.
This year's ADF is entitled "Advancing diplomacy in turbulent times". Its aim is to provide an opportunity for in-depth reflection and to seek a peaceful way out of the turbulent times the world is experiencing. Ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, illegal migration, the rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, the unforeseen risks of artificial intelligence, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and growing socio-economic divides are among the wide-ranging list of global challenges.