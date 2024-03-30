Container Villages For Migrants a Priority Over Schools

Lichtenberg Mayor Martin Schaefer expressed apprehension about the additional burdens on already hard-working districts, including his own, where four new container villages are slated for construction. Speaking to the Berliner Zeitung, the CDU politician voiced concerns about the lack of infrastructure and public service development in line with the growing population. He also criticized the proposed sites, deeming them unsuitable for (refugee) accommodation.

Without schools, nurseries, midwives, doctors, social and integration services, coexistence cannot be successful. This only encourages radical forces and damages social cohesion,

– he told the local newspaper.

Allegedly, one of the container villages in Schaefer's district will be built on land previously earmarked for a school, and the school construction is now cancelled.

„I can no longer explain this to anyone in my district,” the local mayor said.

Emine Demirbuken-Wegner (CDU), another district mayor representinmg Reinickendorf in the north-east, learned about state plans to build more refugee accommodation in her constituency from the press. She said the creation of new migrant centres lacked coordination at state level, adding that the districts were not consulted at all in advance. Reinickendorf also includes Berlin’s Tegel airport, home to the largest refugee village in the German capital, housing more than 13,000 migrants.

The district office believes that the existing sites cannot be further expanded due to these constraints, as well as the perceived overcrowding resulting from the intercultural population mix,

– the mayor said.

Last year the German capital spent almost 3 percent of its budget on migrants, totalling €1.1 billion, according to official figures, while the government has told residents that there is no money to renovate schools or improve transport infrastructure.

Cover photo: Migrants in Germany (Photo: AFP/Jens Schlueter)