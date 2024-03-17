Gertrúd , Patrik 2024. március 17.
PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Go to War! + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Go to War! + Video

"Europe is not quiet today, but getting increasingly louder, and the people of Europe are worried about their freedom because of Brussels," Viktor Orban had said in his speech on March 15 to giant crowds gathered at Budapest's National Museum in celebration of Hungary's Revolution and War of Independence in 1848-49. This excerpt of the PM's address has now been reposted in a short video on his social media page. In the clip, he also states:

 It wants to impose on us something that Hungarians cannot manage, something that's foreign to Hungarian life. They want to force us into war, they want to shove migrants down our throats and they want to change our children,

"But we will not go to war, we will not let migrants in, and we will not give our children," the premier underlined in the celebratory speech. 

 

Ajánló

EU to Soon Welcome New Member State

EU to Soon Welcome New Member State

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi: Europe wants to see the Western Balkans in the European Union.
Sovereignty Has Always Been a Key Issue for Hungarians, Says PM's Political Director

Sovereignty Has Always Been a Key Issue for Hungarians, Says PM's Political Director

Balazs Orban battled for Hungarian sovereignty before the Venice Commission on March 15.
Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

According to the claimant, the US Ambassador violated Hungary's sovereignty.
US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

Austria has long been the logistics hub of the Ukraine war, the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) says.
Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

The US Ambassador has again expressed concerns regarding Hungary.
US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

David Pressman took to criticizing the government on the anniversary of NATO accession.
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Elegünk van a sokszorosan leszerepelt politikai szereplőkből!

Reményt ad a fővárosnak Szentkirályi Alexandra indulása a főpolgármesteri székért.

