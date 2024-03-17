PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Go to War! + Video

"Europe is not quiet today, but getting increasingly louder, and the people of Europe are worried about their freedom because of Brussels," Viktor Orban had said in his speech on March 15 to giant crowds gathered at Budapest's National Museum in celebration of Hungary's Revolution and War of Independence in 1848-49. This excerpt of the PM's address has now been reposted in a short video on his social media page. In the clip, he also states:

It wants to impose on us something that Hungarians cannot manage, something that's foreign to Hungarian life. They want to force us into war, they want to shove migrants down our throats and they want to change our children,

"But we will not go to war, we will not let migrants in, and we will not give our children," the premier underlined in the celebratory speech.