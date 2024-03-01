Albin 2024. március 1.
Albin
2024. március 1.
US Presidential Election to be Decisive in Every Respect

Szrapkó-Vasvári Melinda
2 órája
Mike Gonzalez, senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, spoke about the odds in the upcoming US presidential election during his talk at the "We Win, They Lose - America Chooses" event series organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights. He expects national interests to dominate foreign policy in the White House postelection.

"In November, an important event will take place in the leading power of the Western world, that will have an impact on both American-Hungarian relations and on the entire transatlantic relationship system," Magor Ernyei, international relations director at the Center for Fundamental Rights, in his greeting.

Which is why it is crucial to understand what is happening over there at our most important ally's,

he added, recalling:

"In the past few days, a delegation of the Center for Fundamental Rights visited the United States and we met many of our friends. We participated in the CPAC conference, met with leaders of various think tanks, jointly organized an event, namely founding together with The Heritage Foundation an international anti-gender ideology coalition, and met with leading American politicians,”

the international relations director reported.

Ernyei summarized their experiences by saying  

our Republican friends understand us, and we have managed to establish a close relationship between Hungarian and American conservatives that we will be able to build on even in the event of a Republican administration.

Mike Gonzalez, a senior research fellow at the US based Heritage Foundation, explained in the following conversation that he cannot predict what will happen in November, but said that if the elections were held today, Donald Trump would probably be the next president of the United States.

There are six swing states that will decide the outcome of the election. At the moment, opinion polls indicate Trump is leading in these states, but in some states only by a margin of error.

When asked about who the Democratic presidential candidate will be, the researcher stated that we are likely to see a Biden-Trump duel in November. Regarding sitting President Joe Biden, he explained that based on a poll, 86 percent of the population does not want to see him in the presidential seat.

Regarding the swing state of Michigan, the researcher said that Donald Trump is popular among workers there.

The Supreme Court's decision will be critical as to whether Trump is on the ballot in the state, he explained, as this could start a domino effect in other states and set a dangerous precedent.

On the topic of US foreign relations, the researcher expressed the hope that

a foreign policy environment and team will appear in the White House that will talk about American national interests and not about gender theory.

Responding to Magyar Nemzet's question on what effect former President Trump's election victory wold have on Europe, Mike Gonzalez explained that there will once again be a period when we can compare the presidential terms of the two candidates. In this regard, he emphasized that during the reign of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin did not attack anyone and the United States did not go back on agreements with Israel. European people value stability, he added.

Cover photo: Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, spoke with Mike Gonzalez, senior fellow at The American Heritage Foundation (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

Csépányi Balázs

Fodor Gábor a Hír TV stúdiójában adott mattot a baloldalnak + videó

Nagy bajban van az ellenzék.

