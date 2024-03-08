Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate after his last rival in the primaries withdrew on Wednesday, is hosting the Hungarian prime minister in Mar-a-Lago today. The Hungarian delegation is on its way from Washington DC to Florida, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook.

Former US Presodent Donald Trump (Photo: MTI/AP/Steve Helber)

Next stop Florida, because peace and good Hungarian-American relations are synonymous with the Donald Trump name,

he wrote.

The two most important agenda items in the meeting between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump will be the issues of peace-building and improving US-Hungarian relations.

"The chemistry between the two politicians "works, they have the same views on many questions", Rajmund Fekete, Institute for the Research of Communism director and research fellow at the John Lukacs Institute of the National University of Public Service (NKE), told Magyar Nemzet, adding that