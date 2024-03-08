Zoltán 2024. március 8.
Zoltán
2024. március 8.
Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate after his last rival in the primaries withdrew on Wednesday, is hosting the Hungarian prime minister in Mar-a-Lago today. The Hungarian delegation is on its way from Washington DC to Florida, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook.

TRUMP, Donald
Former US Presodent Donald Trump  (Photo: MTI/AP/Steve Helber)

Next stop Florida, because peace and good Hungarian-American relations are synonymous with the Donald Trump name,

he wrote.

The two most important agenda items in the meeting between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump will be the issues of peace-building and improving  US-Hungarian relations. 

"The chemistry between the two politicians "works, they have the same views on many questions", Rajmund Fekete, Institute for the Research of Communism director and research fellow at the John Lukacs Institute of the National University of Public Service (NKE), told Magyar Nemzet, adding that

Donald Trump is the president who can bring peace to the continent.

The prime minister had arrived earlier in the US. As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the most prominent American conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation, held a panel discussion on the future of US-Hungarian relations on Thursday, with Viktor Orban as the featured guest,  Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency (MTI). 

The Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts spoke with PM Orban in front of an audience of some of the most prominent American right-wing politicians, analysts and public figures.

  After the forum, the prime minister had a meeting at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington with US media personality and political strategist Steve Bannon, an advisor to former President Donald Trump.

PM Orban posted several photos of the first day of his US visit on Facebook.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

