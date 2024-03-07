PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

PM Orban participated in an interview conducted by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, with the audience including some of the most prominent American right-wing politicians, analysts, and public figures. The program was introduced by Vivek Ramaswamy, a conservative US politician, commentator, and former Republican presidential candidate.

The viewers were conveyed a message that the world needs a movement advocating for justice, tradition, families, and the people.

During the closed-panel discussion, PM Orban addressed questions about the successes and challenges of Hungary's conservative family and economic policies, the war in Ukraine, relations between the US and Hungary, President Trump, and his personal political beliefs.

Following the program, PM Orban held a discussion at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington D.C. with US media personality and political strategist Steve Bannon, an advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban attends a panel discussion of the Heritage Foundation, the most renowned US conservative research institute, entitled The Future of US-Hungary Relations and held in Washington on March 7, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)