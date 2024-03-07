Tamás 2024. március 7.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Tamás
2024. március 7.
magyar

PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 12 perce
PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

The Heritage Foundation, the most renowned American conservative research institute, conducted a panel discussion on the future of US-Hungarian relations on Thursday. This time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the featured guest, as confirmed by his press chief to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

PM Orban participated in an interview conducted by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, with the audience including some of the most prominent American right-wing politicians, analysts, and public figures. The program was introduced by Vivek Ramaswamy, a conservative US politician, commentator, and former Republican presidential candidate.

The viewers were conveyed a message that the world needs a movement advocating for justice, tradition, families, and the people.

During the closed-panel discussion, PM Orban addressed questions about the successes and challenges of Hungary's conservative family and economic policies, the war in Ukraine, relations between the US and Hungary, President Trump, and his personal political beliefs.

Following the program, PM Orban held a discussion at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington D.C. with US media personality and political strategist Steve Bannon, an advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban attends a panel discussion of the Heritage Foundation, the most renowned US conservative research institute, entitled The Future of US-Hungary Relations and held in Washington on March 7, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Jó reggelt Amerika!

Orbán Viktor: Jó reggelt Amerika!

origo.hu
Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy a liberálisok fütyültek

Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy a liberálisok fütyültek

magyarnemzet.hu
Közleményt adott ki a NAV az adóbevallással kapcsolatban

Közleményt adott ki a NAV az adóbevallással kapcsolatban

borsonline.hu
Így osztotta fel Dmitrij Medvegyev Ukrajnát, ami szerinte Oroszország része

Így osztotta fel Dmitrij Medvegyev Ukrajnát, ami szerinte Oroszország része

hirtv.hu
Rettenetes hírt közöltek Katalin hercegnével – tombol a dühtől Meghan Markle

Rettenetes hírt közöltek Katalin hercegnével – tombol a dühtől Meghan Markle

metropol.hu
Rendkívüli: a spanyol kormány megakadályozná az évszázad magyar üzletét – elképesztő az indok

Rendkívüli: a spanyol kormány megakadályozná az évszázad magyar üzletét – elképesztő az indok

vg.hu
Így tudta meg G.w.M, hogy Kulcsár Edina újra terhes

Így tudta meg G.w.M, hogy Kulcsár Edina újra terhes

origo.hu
Videó: Viníciust ki kellett volna állítani Orbánnal szemben? Szavazzon!

Videó: Viníciust ki kellett volna állítani Orbánnal szemben? Szavazzon!

nemzetisport.hu
Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy ők fütyültek

Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy ők fütyültek

magyarnemzet.hu
Ez a különbség a gimnáziumban és a technikumban letett érettségi között

Ez a különbség a gimnáziumban és a technikumban letett érettségi között

magyarnemzet.hu
Kiderült egy mázsás titok Krúbiról, az Orbán-gyűlölő zenészről, nem vet rá jó fényt

Kiderült egy mázsás titok Krúbiról, az Orbán-gyűlölő zenészről, nem vet rá jó fényt

magyarnemzet.hu
5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

Young people are organizing fight clubs at school and have already been banned from entering a mall, after more than a thousand have recently caused a mass disturbance.
Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

The right wing in Hungary and American conservatives have a lot in common.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary a Key Player in The Future of Europe

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary a Key Player in The Future of Europe

The left wing is rather creative in finding loopholes when it comes to corruption, Attila Kovacs, the think tank's EU research director said.
Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

The Hungarian prime minister has shared a social media post while on a visit in the US.
Truth Still Not Known in EU's Biggest Corruption Scandal

Truth Still Not Known in EU's Biggest Corruption Scandal

In the opening presentation of the new event series organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights, invited experts discussed the biggest corruption scandal in the European Union.
Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok signed Sweden's NATO accession bid.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kunhalmi Bolgár György műsorában döntötte romba az ellenzéki összefogást

Ezt nem láttuk jönni.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu