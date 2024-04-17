Policy Chief Talks About Brutal Events in Brussels

A testament to Brussels's condemnable attitude

This action is a testament to the condemnable attitude of the Left in Brussels, Balazs Orban pointed out, stressing that it is very important that Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the event.

We will voice our opinion and that we will not give up our policy no matter how they try to pressure us and shut us down. They have also proven why a different institutional leadership is needed in Brussels, because the current one cannot deliver the results that meet the needs of European voters,

he stated. On the order issued by the mayor of the Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode on Tuesday to shut down the NatCon Conference, Balazs Orban commented that legal proceedings are underway, a review of the decision has been requested and alternative venues are being considered.

We'll see what options exist, but Hungary cannot be silenced.

He recalled that the CPAC gathering will be coming to Hungary with a host of international guests. "In essence, the whole campaign period ahead will be about telling everyone everywhere why change is needed in Brussels, and why the success of the national conservative alliance can save Brussels from this leftist-liberal madness, the politician said.

📣 #Brussels is no longer the capital of freedom, but an instrument of left-wing, progressive, liberal oppression.

But anti-migration, sovereignist voices can not be suppressed❗️

That’s why change is needed — Let’s make it happen on June 9! pic.twitter.com/dA4BdTT3pN — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) April 16, 2024

Ideological capture of Frontex

Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal made a statement to MTI following Viktor Orban's public debate in the European Parliament with former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Fabrice Leggeri, EU border protection agency Frontex ex-chief and current top-listing MEP candidate for the French right-wing National Rally (RN) party. She said it was important that Fabrice Leggeri had pointed out that Frontex's role had changed. Its aim is no longer to stop illegal migration, but to manage it with an human rights focus, thus opening the way to more migrants. According to MEP Gal, this is also the problem with the migration pact voted in the European Parliament (EP) last week, as it was accepted by bypassing the unanimity rule and effectively using a majority vote to shove it down the throats of member states who disagree with it.

Last week, the EP adopted a pact that clearly has a thousand flaws, and unequivocally serves as an invitation to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, because it includes the obligation of solidarity, re-distribution and migrant camps, in other words, everything that we have been speaking out and fighting against here for years,

that if attitudes do not change and if migration policy is not about protecting the external borders, this will lead to a growing influx of illegal immigrant arrivals. She pointed out that the deportation of illegal immigrants is in practice not working and that coexistence is becoming increasingly difficult as the newcomers are turning more violent.

We will not implement this migration pact, because for us Hungary comes first, and we want to be able to decide who we live with. This pact in essence endangers the whole country and our national interests,

she warned.

As for the banning of the National Conservatism Conference she said that the move is reminiscent of the communist era. "It evokes very bad memories from the communist years, when citizens wanting to gather and discuss civic goals had to hide or deceive the Securitate in Romania," the Transylvanian-born politician said. In 2024, an event can be banned in Brussels, the center of the European Union, just because the participants want to say that they care about national interests, national sovereignty and traditional Christian values.

This also illustrates that something has gone very wrong in Western Europe, that the Marxist ideological foundations and methods that we thought we had escaped from long ago are reemerging,

she remarked, stressing that intimidation will not work, we will continue to say no to war, illegal migration and gender propaganda. In her opinion, there will be a change after the EU elections because the ideological war and the thought police must be stopped.

Cover photo: Police officers at the National Conservatism Conference in Brussels (Photo: AFP/Simon Wohlfahrt)